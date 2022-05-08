‘Trek’ in the News: Pill, Sirtis, Evagora, Hunter

“Star Trek” and the people associated with the franchise are always in the news. Some of the news warrants full stories and some of it is better included in a round-up. This is that round-up, which is now a regular Heavy on Star Trek feature, and this week’s round-up involves Marina Sirtis, Evan Evagora, Alison Pill and… Jeffrey Hunter.

Evan Evagora Not Returning for Season 3 of ‘Picard’

Evan Evagora, who played Elnor in seasons one and two of “Star Trek: Picard,” will not be back for the third and final season of the show, the actor confirmed in an Instagram post on May 5, 2022. He wrote, “A hacker, a Listener, an admiral, a borg and an Alien all walk into an altered timeline and…I know I did similar joke already but I don’t care, season 2 is finished, here’s some bts. I won’t be back for the third season of Picard, so to quote a mediocre band “thanks for the memories” y’all know the rest! LLAP.”



The actor’s big news surprised some fans. That’s because, though his character died in “Assimilation,” the third episode of season two, he appeared as a hallucination in two subsequent episodes, according to Memory Alpha, and then was restored — as a final gift from Q — in the season finale, “Farewell.”



Marina Sirtis Stars in a New Film, ‘A Thousand Little Cuts’

Marina Sirtis has been busy. As previously reported by Heavy on Star Trek, the actress is among the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” stars who will beam down for the upcoming third season of “Star Trek: Picard.” The show has officially wrapped production, so Sirtis filmed her scenes in secret and it’s unknown yet how many episodes she’ll appear in, though executive producer Alex Kurtzman told Heavy on Star Trek will be more than cameos.



Sirtis also co-stars in the new film “The Bezonians,” according to the Internet Movie Database, which is a British crime thriller featuring Vinnie Jones. Finally, there’s “A Thousand Little Cuts,” which is a drama available now for rental on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s the synopsis from Amazon: “A beautiful young woman wakes up injured in the hospital and without any recollection of how or why she’s there. While a clever psychologist begins taking her back through memories and incidents leading up to a traumatic event, an impatient police detective pushes for answers. As facts begin to surface, her subconscious continues to fight to prevent her from remembering.” Rebecca Liddiard plays the young woman, Anne, with Sirtis as Monica, the psychologist.

The Trailer for ‘A Thousand Little Cuts’

Chris Hunter Give Anson Mount His Seal of Approval



Jeffrey Hunter‘s son, Chris Hunter, who several years ago gave a thumbs up to the news of Anson Mount‘s casting as Captain Christopher Pike on “Star Trek: Discovery,” has now also shared his enthusiasm about Mount’s portrayal of Pike on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Jeffrey Hunter originated the role in the first “Star Trek: The Original Series” pilot, “The Cage.”



“Just saw ‘SNW.'” Hunter wrote in a Facebook post on May 5, 2022, the day the new show premiered on Paramount+. “I loved it!! We finally have ‘Star Trek’ back! Anson is great but reminds me too much of Dad…this is going to be a wonderful show!!! Yayyyy!!!”



Alison Pill Bids Farewell to ‘Picard’

Evan Evagora isn’t the only “Picard” actor to confirm that he or she will not return for season three. Alison Pill, who portrayed Dr. Agnes Jurati in seasons one and two. Speaking to MovieWeb as she promoted her new film, “All My Puny Sorrows,” the actress said, “I know that season three (of “Picard”) will be the end. I wasn’t a part of season three, so I don’t have much to say about it in terms of spoilers. I will get to watch along with everybody else.”



The family drama “All My Puny Sorrows” is adapted from a book of the same name by Miriam Toews. Pill stars in the film with Sarah Gadon and Mare Winningham. Pill plays a novelist named Yoli, whose concert pianist sister Elfrieda, known as “Elf” (Gadon), has tried several times to commit suicide. Determined to do so, Elf asks Yoli to accompany her to a clinic in Switzerland where assisted suicide is legal. Winningham plays the sisters’ mother, Lottie.

The ‘All My Puny Sorrows’ Trailer

“All My Puny Sorrows” is available now to rent or buy on Apple TV, Google Play, and other streaming and VOD platforms.





