‘Trek’ in the News: Romijn, O’Connell, Cattrall, & More

Star Trek” and the people associated with the franchise are always in the news. Some of the news warrants full stories and some of it is better included in a round-up. This is that round-up, which is now a regular Heavy on Star Trek feature.



This week’s round-up involves Kim Cattrall, Michelle Yeoh, Jordon Nardino, Rebecca Romijn, Graham Parkhurst, Alfre Woodard, George Takei, and Jerry O’Connell.

‘Trek’ Talent is All Over ‘Glamorous’

Kim Cattrall, who played the duplicitous character Valeris in “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country,” will co-star in the upcoming Netflix series “Glamorous,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, the entertainment trade paper noted, other “Trek”-associated talent is involved in front of the camera and behind it. The paper reports that Cattrall will play “a makeup mogul in Glamorous, a drama centered on a young gender-nonconforming man (actor, singer-songwriter and YouTuber Miss Benny) whose life is stuck in place until he lands a job working for Cattrall’s character… Cattrall’s Madolyn Addison is a veteran from the Golden Age of supermodels who founded the prestigious boutique beauty line that carries her name. Intent on shaking up her business, she sees an opportunity in Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), taking him from the makeup counter to a seat at the table.”



The other “Trek” names are Graham Parkhurst and Jordon Nardino. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Parkhurst “plays Parker, a self-proclaimed jock who has a chance encounter with Marco.” The site Memory Alpha confirms that Parkhurst guest-starred as Lieutenant Dever in the first-season “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” episode “Spock Amok.” The site notes that the character “was a Human who served as an operations division officer on the USS Skylark in the 23rd century. He dabbled in poetry. In 2259, Dever was involved in a casual relationship with Christine Chapel from the USS Enterprise. When the two arranged to meet on Starbase 1, Dever broached the idea of deepening their relationship and transferring to the same ship, to which Chapel prevaricated. Chapel later broke up with him, admitting that she found him ‘boring.'”



Nardino, according to the Internet Movie Database is a writer and producer whose credits include serving as an executive producer of “Star Trek: Discovery” during its first season and writing the episode “Vaulting Ambition.” Nardino also received a “Story By” credit on “An Obol for Charon.” According to the Hollywood Reporter, Nardino wrote the pilot for an earlier proposed version of “Glamorous” and “remains attached to the Netflix series as writer and executive producer.”

Yeoh & Takei Beam Aboard the Same Project

Michelle Yeoh, who played Georgiou on “Star Trek: Discovery” and is reportedly still attached to the long-gestating proposed Section 31 spin-off, has been in the news a lot lately, particularly thanks to her star turn in the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” According to the Internet Movie Database, the actress provides the voice of Master Chow, an acupuncturist who tutors Minions in martial arts, in the latest “Minions” animated comedy, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” She is also lending her voice to the upcoming animated feature, “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” which co-stars George Takei from “Star Trek: The Original Series.”



A press release sent to the media by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies includes the following synopsis: “A hard-on-his-luck hound Hank (Michael Cera) finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s (Ricky Gervais) evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant teacher (Samuel L. Jackson) to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. The only problem… cats hate dogs! Also starring Mel Brooks, George Takei, Aasif Mandvi, Gabriel Iglesias, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Yeoh, Kylie Kuioka, and Cathy Shim, PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK pounces into theatres July 15, 2022.”

Woodward Returns for the Final Season of ‘See’

Apple+Alfre Woodard in a scene from “See.”

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the upcoming third and final season of its post-apocalyptic series “See,” which stars Jason Momoa and also features Alfre Woodard. The actress, who co-starred as Lily Sloane in “Star Trek: First Contact,” according to Memory Alpha, earned an NAACP Image Award nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Paris on “See.” According to the Hollywood Reporter, season three of “See” will premiere on August 26, 2022, with the first of its eight last episodes.

Romijn & O’Connell Board the Love Boat

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell are teaming up to co-host “The Real Love Boat,” a reality/dating series inspired by the popular 1970s show, “The Love Boat.” Romijn and O’Connell have been married since 2007, according to People Magazine, and both are currently part of the “Star Trek” universe. Romijn, according to Memory Alpha, first played Number One on “Star Trek: Discovery,” before joining Anson Mount and Ethan Peck on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which is nearing the end of its first season. O’Connell, the site notes, provides the voice of the character Jack Ransom on the animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” He also currently serves as one of the hosts of the CBS talk show, “The Talk.” A press release from CBS states that “The Real Love Boat” will set sail on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.