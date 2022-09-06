‘Star Trek’ & ‘Harry Potter’ Worlds Collide as Father-Son Duo Reunite

Pop culture worlds collided once again on September 3, 2022, when Jason Isaacs reunited with Tom Felton in London. Isaacs played the villainous Captain Gabriel Lorca on “Star Trek: Discovery” and the even more villainous Lucius Malfoy in several “Harry Potter” films, while Felton played Draco Malfoy, Lucius’s conflicted son, in all eight “Harry Potter” features. Isaacs visited Felton at the West End theater where Felton is starring in the play “2:22: A Ghost Story,” and the two actors posed for several photos.



Isaacs then shared photos on his Instagram page, adding the following caption: “So proud and, along with the audience, thrilled to see my boy commanding the stage today, breaking hearts and filling pants. Equally terrifying, he’s recording music and has a book coming out too. I feel smug if I take the bins out on the right day (doesn’t happen often). I’d hate him if I didn’t love him.” He added the hashtags @222aghoststory, #WayBeyondTheWandNow, #Naches, and #MalfoyManner, and then noted, “That’s a work tan btw. I haven’t caught trumphilis.”

Isaacs & Felton Previously Reconnected for the ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary Reunion Special



Felton later shared one of the photos and caption his Instagram post as follows: “My father heard about this play I was in @222aghoststory.” As of mid-afternoon on September 6, 2022, nearly 700,000 fans had liked Felton’s Instagram post.



According to People Magazine, Felton is now 34 years old, while Isaacs is 59.



Heavy reported in August, via the entertainment trade paper Variety, that Isaacs has been cast to play Hollywood legend Cary Grant in an upcoming biographical limited television series. The publication revealed that the four-part drama series will be titled “Archie,” and stated that it “will tell the story of Grant’s life, from his humble beginnings as Archibald Alexander Leach in Bristol, U.K. to the leading man he became in later life.” Variety noted that “Archie” has been written by Jeff Pope, with Paul Andrew Williams set to direct it. “Archie” will stream on ITVX in the U.K. in late 2022, prior to airing on ITV in the months thereafter. Among the executive producers are Grant’s former wife, Dyan Cannon, and his daughter, Jennifer Grant.

Isaacs is Willing to Play Lorca Again… But Only Under the Right Circumstances

Isaacs has also made news of late for discussing the possibility of the Prime version of his “Star Trek: Discovery” character, Captain Gabriel Lorca, appearing in a “Star Trek” project in the future. The “Mirror” version of Lorca died in season one of “Discovery,” according to Memory Alpha, in the episode “What’s Past Is Prologue,” and could conceivably appear in “Discovery” or “Strange New Worlds.” In an interview with The List that ran on July 15, 2022, as Isaacs promoted his new movie, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” he said, “Sure. Yeah. The story would have to be great. It was a fantastic storyline. All actors ever want is a secret, and I had the biggest secret of all, without spoiling it for anyone. If people haven’t watched it already, it’s unlikely they’ll watch it now, but there is nonetheless a fantastic secret, and I had it to play, and I knew it. It means that when you watch it, like when you watch ‘The Sixth Sense’ for a second time, there’s a whole new layer of enjoyment to be had when you know what things turn out to be.



“Prime Lorca is… I’m working with Akiva Goldsman right now, who wrote and directed quite a lot of ‘Discovery,’ on a Tom Holland miniseries, ‘The Crowded Room,’ in New York,” he continued. “We’ve talked about Prime Lorca, and it would have to be as good a story as season one of ‘Discovery.’ I don’t want to come back just because he’s a fan favorite and do some version that isn’t anywhere near as good. If there’s space… they have so many brilliant series up now. ‘Strange New Worlds‘ has been a massive hit as well, and ‘Picard‘ is a huge hit, but where and if there’s space for a Prime Lorca arc, I’m all up for it. I don’t want to come back just to squeeze into that sausage skintight suit.”



Isaacs also recently co-starred on the NBC medical series “Good Sam.”