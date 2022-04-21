As luck would have it, Apple TV+ has an upcoming animated feature film that involves the talents of several major “Star Trek” names. The project is called “LUCK,” from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation, and among its stars are Whoopi Goldberg and Simon Pegg.



According to Memory Alpha, Goldberg played the recurring character Guinan in 28 episodes of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” spanning from “The Child” in season two to “Suspicions” in season six, as well as in the films “Star Trek Generations” and “Star Trek Nemesis.” The character, a long-lived El-Aurian who was the Ten Forward bartender and a sage advisor to the Enterprise crew, especially Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), recently appeared on “Star Trek: Picard.” Goldberg was personally invited by Patrick Stewart to play Guinan again during a January 22, 2020, appearance on “The View.” She took him up on the offer and reprised the character in the episode “The Star Gazer,” which premiered on March 3, 2022. Actress Ito Aghayere is currently playing a younger version of Guinan on the Paramount+ show.

Stewart Invites Goldberg to Play Guinan on ‘Picard’

Play Video Video related to ‘trek’ stars beam up for animated family film, ‘luck’ 2022-04-21T17:03:10-04:00





Goldberg also made the news on April 21, 2022, when NATPE, the National Association of Television Program Executives, announced that she would be among the recipients of the 2022 Tartikoff Legacy Awards. According to Deadline, the other recipients include “Star Trek” legend William Shatner, current “Star Trek” television boss Alex Kurtzman, Amy Poehler, Maury Povich, Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey, and producer and media investor Jeff Sagansky. The awards, Deadline stated, are given to acknowledge a select group of television professionals who have demonstrated the highest degree of excellence in their field.



Pegg has played Montgomery Scott, better known as Scotty, the U.S.S. Enterprise engineer, in the J.J. Abrams “Star Trek” feature films. He’s so far beamed up for “Star Trek (2009),” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” and “Star Trek Beyond.” Pegg, according to the Internet Movie Database, also co-wrote “Star Trek Beyond” with Doug Jung, and will next be seen reprising his role as Benji Dunn in “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Mission: Impossible 8.”



Skydance will ring a bell with many “Star Trek” fans as well. The company and its leader, David Ellison, according to the official Skydance Media website, have financed and produced dozens of movies and television shows, including “Star Trek Beyond,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “True Grit,” several previous and upcoming “Mission: Impossible” adventures, “The Adam Project” (which co-starred Zoe Saldana), and the upcoming Tom Cruise action film, “Top Gun: Maverick.” According to the Internet Movie Database, Ellison is credited as an executive producer on both “Star Trek Beyond” and “Star Trek Into Darkness.”

Apple’s Logo for ‘LUCK’



A press release distributed by Apple TV+ reveals that “LUCK” centers around the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. “When she discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around,” the press release states. “Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown”) will provide the voice for Sam. When she ages out of foster care, Sam discovers the Land of Luck and embarks on a quest that could change her luck forever. Simon Pegg (“Mission: Impossible,” “Ice Age,” “Star Trek Beyond”) will provide the voice for Bob, a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where the Captain, voiced by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner Whoopi Goldberg, stands guard as the head of security. Bob becomes Sam’s partner in the quest to find a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his lucky life.” Other voice talent includes Jane Fonda, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger, and Flula Borg. Borg has no previous “Star Trek” association, but fans will certainly be amused by his fearsome surname.



Additionally, according to IMDB, John Debney is composing the score for “LUCK.” Debney is a three-time Emmy Award winner and an Academy Award nominee whose many credits include two episodes of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (“The Nagus” and “Progress), the Patrick Stewart film “Gunmen,” “Hocus Pocus” and the upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2,” both featuring Doug Jones from “Star Trek: Discovery,” as well as “The Passion of the Christ, the first two “Spy Kids” films, “Iron Man 2” “The Greatest Showman,” and the “Star Trek”-esque science fiction show, “The Orville.”



“LUCK” will debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug 5, 2022.



