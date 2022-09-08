‘Trek’ Stars Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The world is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the British monarch who died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, and among those taking a moment to comment on her passing are British members of the extended “Star Trek” family.



Leading the tributes was Sir Patrick Stewart, who starred as Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” four “Next Generation” feature films, and the current series, “Star Trek: Picard.” His knighthood was conferred by the Queen herself at an investiture ceremony held at Buckingham Palace on June 2, 2010. “It is a sad day,” Stewart sadly said while walking the red carpet at “Star Trek” Day in Los Angeles shortly after news of the monarch’s passing had been made public. “She has had an extraordinary life and a beneficial impact on my nation. It was my wish to see her hit the century (mark), because I think that would have been very exciting for all of us. But she didn’t. I send my sympathies to her family, and particularly to Prince Charles, who I’ve met several times, and whom I admire. I am intrigued, if he is to be the next monarch of the UK, because there has been some uncertainty about that. I can’t wait to see what he does, because I know what some of his feelings and thoughts on it are. It will be exciting.”

Marina Sirtis & Patrick Stewart from ‘The Next Generation’ Paid Tribute to the Queen

I am desolate. Rest in peace your gracious Majesty. 😢 — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) September 8, 2022



Marina Sirtis, who co-starred in “TNG” as Deanna Troi and reprised the role in the four “TNG” movies as well as in “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Star Trek: Picard,” shared her grief in a Twitter post. She wrote, “I am desolate. Rest in peace your gracious Majesty.”



Jason Isaacs, who played Captain Gabriel Lorca on “Star Trek: Discovery,” posted twice on Twitter about the Queen’s death. In his first post, he wrote, “Farewell your majesty. Nothing about the royal family makes sense in the modern world and yet this queen, our queen, sat atop our unwritten constitution and stopped our country from fragmenting completely: it was her government, her army and she was our fairy godmother. God speed.” And in his second post, he said, “It never made any sense having a queen and yet she, Elizabeth, somehow rose above all the debate around privilege or political controversy in a life stoically devoted to public service and duty. Eight decades of public life. A woman of importance.”



Dame Joan Collins, who guest starred as Edith Keeler in the acclaimed “Star Trek: The Original Series” episode “The City on the Edge of Forever,” took to Instagram to acknowledge Queen Elizabeth’s passing. “The Queen was magical,” she wrote. “The greatest and most popular star who represented the best of British values. I was grateful to be part of her platinum jubilee and to see her last appearance on the balcony. I hope she knew how much we all loved her. #ripqueenelizabeth.”

Dame Joan Collins Called the Queen ‘Magical’



Tom Hardy, who played Shinzon, the Picard clone, in the feature film “Star Trek Nemesis,” shared three photos of Queen Elizabeth on his Instagram page. He chose to let the photos speak for themselves, adding no accompanying comment.



The Royal Family broke the news of the Queen’s death to the public on September 8, 2022, writing, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Later in the day, Prince Charles, who will now be known as King Charles III, released a personal statement. It read, “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”