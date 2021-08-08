All the New ‘Star Trek’ Shows & Movies in the Franchise’s Future

The modern “Star Trek” franchise expanded from one flagship show to a full suite of Trek content in just under four years. Four Trek series are currently available, and one more show will drop by the end of the year. In 2022, fans will get another brand-new Trek series. Additionally, at least two more “Star Trek” shows are in development.

And streaming shows aren’t the only kind of content Trekkers have to look forward to. There are also at least two “Star Trek” movies in development, one of which is expected to go into production in the spring of 2022.

Here are all the “Star Trek” shows and movies fans should be getting excited for.

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Drops by the End of 2021





Play



Developed by Emmy® Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman ("Trollhunters" and "Ninjago") the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first "Star Trek" series aimed at younger audiences

The “Star Trek” franchise’s first show specifically targeted at younger children, “Star Trek: Prodigy,” will release before the end of 2021. The animated series will release on Paramount+ before heading to Nickelodeon.

The kid’s show focuses on a motley crew of young Delta Quadrant aliens who are trying to escape the planet where they’re all held captive. They discover a fully loaded Starfleet ship, which is equipped with a Captain Janeway Emergency Training Hologram. They highjack the ship and hijinks ensue.

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Drops in 2022





Play



Fans spoke, Star Trek listened, and a new series aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise is on the horizon! Watch stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn excitedly break the big news.

The highly anticipated new series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is set to debut in 2022. Production on the first season is almost complete, so it’s possible that fans could see “Strange New Worlds” early in 2022.

The new series is a spinoff of the franchise’s flagship show, “Star Trek: Discovery.” It follows the crew of the Enterprise under the command of Captain Christopher Pike. Spock and Number One, who were both featured in “Discovery” and “Short Treks,” also star in the series.

“Strange New Worlds” will return to the same episodic format as “Star Trek: The Original Series.” The crew will explore the universe and encounter new lifeforms every week. Both Anson Mount, who plays Captain Pike, and Rebecca Romijn, who plays Number One, have teased that the series includes several homages to TOS. They both said they think TOS fans will be pleased with their new series.

‘Section 31’ and ‘Starfleet Academy’ Are in Development





Play



Video Video related to all the new ‘star trek’ shows & movies in the franchise’s future 2021-08-08T16:01:13-04:00

“Star Trek” showrunner Alex Kurtzman has confirmed that two other “Star Trek” shows are in development. However, it will be a long time before fans see either of these series.

A show based on “Discovery’s” version of the Starfleet black ops group Section 31 starring Michelle Yeoh has been in the works for literally years at this point. Progress on the series was derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which threw off the production schedules for all of the Paramount+ “Star Trek” shows. However, Kurtzman recently revealed that scripts have been written for the show and more are forthcoming. So, development is plugging along slowly.

In early August, Kurtzman revealed that another brand new Trek show is also in the works. That show will focus on Starfleet Academy. The target audience will be younger than the audience for “Discovery,” “Picard,” and “Strange New Worlds.” Kurtzman wasn’t specific about the target demographic. However, since the students of Starfleet Academy are high school and college-aged, that may be the target audience for the show.

Kurtzman also wasn’t clear about the development status of the Starfleet Academy series. It could be in the very early discussion stages, or there could be a script or two kicking around. Either way, it will be a while before “Starfleet Academy” debuts.

Two New “Star Trek” Movies





Play



New Star Trek Movie Announced For 2023

The fourth installment in the J.J. Abrams Trek movie franchise has been in development limbo for years. However, 2021 has brought some encouraging news about when fans can expect a new “Star Trek” movie.

In March 2021, Paramount announced that writer and producer Kalinda Vazquez is working on a new “Star Trek” film. The studio wasn’t clear about whether Vazquez’s project was the long-awaited “Star Trek 4.” However, the announcement did confirm that Trek would be making its return to the big screen.

In April 2021, Paramount revealed that an untitled “Star Trek” movie will release in 2023. At the time, it wasn’t clear whether this movie was the same one that Vazquez was working on. Paramount announced that Marvel director Matt Shakman would be directing the 2023 “Star Trek” movie a few months later. At the same time, the studio clarified that Vazquez’s project was separate from the 2023 movie. So, that means that two new “Star Trek” movies are in the works!

There’s a lot going on in the Trekverse right now, and by the sound of it, there’s a lot more to come in the future. It’s a great time to be a Trekker!

