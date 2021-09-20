WATCH: Patrick Stewart Presents at the 2021 Emmy Awards

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards happened completely in person for the first time since 2019 on September 19, 2021. In August, Variety reported that The Television Academy had decided to hold the ceremony outside on the Event Deck at L.A. Live. They also limited the overall number of attendees to make the event safer amidst the pandemic.

The red carpet and the Event Deck were filled with A-list stars including Sir Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell. The couple looked stunning together on the red carpet.

Stewart wore a slim-cut, navy blue suit. He finished off the look with a black bow tie and black dress shoes. Ozell wore a gorgeous strapless dress in lavender. According to The Daily Mail, the dress was by designer Vivienne Westwood. She paired the dress with snakeskin heels and an eye-catching, textured statement bracelet.

Stewart had the honor of presenting the award for Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series.

In his brief remarks before presenting the award, Stewart talked about watching the evolution of television as a creative medium. He revealed that his parents never owned a television and that he didn’t get one of his own until he left for drama school.

Once he finally got one, he marveled at the way television writers, producers, and actors adapted the art of production for the medium. He concluded by saying that he’s still impressed with how much television is evolving.

He then read the nominees for the award, which included Michaela Cole for “I May Destroy You,” Brad Ingelsby for “Mare of Easttown,” Scott Frank for “The Queen’s Gambit,” and Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron, Jac Schaeffer, and Laura Donney for “WandaVision.”

The award went to Michaela Cole for “I May Destroy You,” Stewart greeted and congratulated her as she accepted her award.

Stewart’s History at the Emmys

Stewart has been nominated for four Emmy Awards throughout his long career. However, he has yet to win.

In 1998 Stewart was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special category for his role as Captain Ahab in the USA television production of “Moby Dick.” Six years later, his TV movie “The Lion in Winter” was nominated in the Outstanding Made for Television Movie. In 2006, he was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his cameo on the HBO series “Extras.” Finally, he was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie category at the 2010 Emmys for his role as Claudius in the PBS production of “Hamlet.” Interestingly, he was never nominated for an Emmy for any of his “Star Trek” work.

As a franchise, “Star Trek” has always had a difficult time at the Emmys. TrekReport dug into the history of “Star Trek” at Emmys and found that the franchise rarely nabs nominations in the acting or television series categories. The makeup, special effects, costume, and music departments often get nominated for Emmys and sometimes win, but the franchise has never won a non-technical award.

Leonard Nimoy is the only “Star Trek” actor to be nominated for an acting Emmy. He was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category but never won. Both “Star Trek: The Original Series” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” were nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, but neither won. All the other “Star Trek” series were only nominated for technical and creative awards.

In 2018, The Television Academy did honor the “Star Trek” franchise as a whole with the Governor’s Award. This special award “honors an individual or organizational achievement in the television arts and sciences that is exceptional and universal in nature and goes beyond the scope of annual Emmy Awards recognition.”

In the announcement of that award, The Television Academy lauded “Star Trek” for advancing the science-fiction genre and diversity on the small screen. It also credited the franchise with innovating new techniques in makeup design, visual effects, and editing.

