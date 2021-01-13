VIDEO: Patrick Stewart Reveals Intimate Details of His Anatomy During Interview

Patrick Stewart is often on talk shows talking about his “parts”. But usually, he’s speaking about his past roles. However, in an interview with UK talk show host Graham Norton, the Star Trek actor revealed something unexpected about another type of “part”. On camera, Stewart revealed a hilarious and surprising tale about his own anatomy. And yes, it probably is the part of the male anatomy you’re thinking of.

Stewart Told the Whole Saga to Graham Norton

Patrick Stewart on not being circumcised – The Graham Norton Show 2017: Preview – BBC One

In the clip above, Stewart reveals that he had grown up believing he was circumcised. It wasn’t until he mentioned this assumption to his wife, however, that he started questioning whether he was correct in his belief.

Apparently, when Stewart mentioned something in passing about being circumcised, his wife immediately corrected him. Stewart immediately pushed back, assuming that he knew his own body better than his wife.

“That’s ridiculous! I should know if I’m circumcised!” he recounts in the interview segment.

As it happens, Stewart was headed to his doctor’s office the day after the couple quarreled over the status of his “part”. When he asked his doctor to weigh in on the debate, Stewart finally got confirmation that he was, in fact, circumcised.

The best part about this story, besides the tale itself, may well be watching actor Hugh Jackman lose it as Stewart delves into the details. Jackman was alongside Stewart during this interview segment, as the two actors were promoting the release of Logan. Jackman and Stewart also starred in various X-Men films together over the years, going all the way back to 2000’s X-Men.

The two actors seem to have a close bond. Clearly, Patrick Stewart had no qualms telling his funny story with Jackman around. It’s also worth noting that the two men held hands during a screening of Logan, further showing how comfortable they are in their friendship.

Stewart explained to Digital Spy, “Hugh took my hand, and we held hands with the last seven or eight minutes of [Logan]…We were moved by the story….But we also both made the decision that we were saying goodbye to our characters as well.”

Why Was Patrick Stewart Confused in the First Place?

If you’re wondering how someone could be confused about the state of their own anatomy, Stewart shared one insight that helps to explain the situation.

“I remember my mother telling me why [it was done], because it was fashionable at the time,” he states in the clip.

Patrick Stewart was born in West Yorkshire, England in 1940. The Independent notes: “It is estimated that one in three boys was circumcised in the 1930s, but the procedure fell out of favor [in the UK] from the 1940s onwards.”

In the 21st century, attitudes about the practice have changed in Patrick Stewart’s home country. The Guardian noted in 2012 that “Circumcision is still legal with parental consent in the UK but barely 5 percent are circumcised now for medical reasons, although some religious circumcisions may be unrecorded if undertaken outside mainstream medicine.”

Stewart visited his doctor to get a straight answer, and noted in the interview that his doctor is Jewish, and therefore should know the difference, without question. Thankfully, the doctor gave the Star Trek actor a one-word answer that’s hard to misinterpret. As Stewart recalls in the clip, the doctor initially only said one word to answer the question of “was he or wasn’t he?”

That answer: “NOT.” Hopefully, that clears things up.

