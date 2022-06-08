‘Voyager’ Guest-Star Johnson Drops Trailer for ‘Black Adam’

One of the biggest movie stars in the world, who also happens to be a one-time “Star Trek: Voyager” guest-star, just dropped the trailer for his highly anticipated new movie. Dwayne Johnson, once better known as The Rock, took to social media on June 8, 2022, to tweet the trailer for “Black Adam,” a superhero movie that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will open in theaters on October 21, 2022.



Johnson wrote in his post, “As promised, our world premiere @BlackAdamMovie trailer. This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change.



The world needed a hero.



It got BLACK ADAM⚡️



Rage.



#ManInBlack #JSA @SevenBucksProd @WBPictures @DCComics”

Johnson Voyaged from ‘Trek’ Guest to Superstar

Johnson’s tweet of the “Black Adam” tagline — “The world needed a hero. It got Black Adam” — suggests that the film will present the character as an anti-hero. That would be in keeping with the description of the character — not the film, but the character — on the official DC Comics site. “One of the world’s foremost wielders of magic, Black Adam has been both hero and villain over a life that’s spanned thousands of years,” it reads. “Thousands of years before Billy Batson became a magically-empowered hero, the wizard Shazam selected another champion. Teth-Adam or ‘Mighty Adam’ began as a hero of humanity, but then allowed his power to corrupt his ideals and desires. Now labeled Black Adam, he was exiled by Shazam, but returned in the modern day. A frequent enemy to Earth’s heroes, Black Adam believes he is the right person to lead humanity and any action he takes is necessary for the greater good.”



According to the entertainment trade paper The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson will be complemented in the film by former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. The Internet Movie Database also references Sarah Shahi as Adriana Tomaz/Isis, and Joseph Gatt as Squad Leader. According to Memory Alpha, Hodge played Craft in the “Star Trek: Short Treks” episode, “Calypso,” which debuted on what was then called CBS All Access on November 8, 2018, while the site notes that Gatt is a British actor who played Science Officer 0718 in “Star Trek Into Darkness” and reprised the role in a series of “Brilliant Machines” television commercial for General Electric and also for the “Agents of Yesterday” expansion for the game “Star Trek Online.”



Though he’s an acting superstar now, Johnson was a popular WWF wrestler when he played the Pendari Champion in “Tsunkatse,” a “Star Trek: Voyager” episode that aired on February 9, 2000. According to Memory Alpha, his appearance was a promotional tie-in between the UPN shows “Voyager” and “WWF SmackDown!” and he was credited on screen as The Rock for his “Voyager” episode. Memory Alpha noted, “During the fight between Seven (Jeri Ryan) and the champion, The Rock used ‘The Rock Bottom,’ his pro-wrestling finishing move. The Pendari Champion also did ‘The People’s Eyebrow,’ a typical Rock gesture.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Made an Early Acting Appearance in the Episode ‘Tsunkatse’



Memory Alpha described the Pendari Champion as follows, “The champion was a Tsunkatse fighter who fought aboard Penk’s starship in 2376. That year he fought in a blue match against Seven of Nine in her debut to the game. Upon viewing Seven, he noted her size, describing her as being ‘no bigger than a Tarkanian field mouse’ and felt that ‘Penk’s insulting me by putting you in the pit to face me.’ Upon seeing this champion, Neelix, who was watching the bout in person, remarked on his apparent strength, ‘he looks like he could pick up a shuttlecraft.’ Throughout the contest, the champion continued to mock and insult Seven, before finally defeating her, when he saw that she hesitated.”



“(I’ve) beaten Stone Cold Steve Austin on numerous occasions, the Undertaker, Mankind,” The Rock told Entertainment Tonight during an interview on the “Voyager” set in 1999. “The list goes on and on and on. “But (Jeri Ryan), she’s probably one of the toughest, if not, dare I say, the toughest The Rock has ever faced.” He went on to note that while he wasn’t particularly aware of “Star Trek” before his “Voyager” guest shot, he understood dedicated fan bases.



“The following is tremendous,” Johnson said. “‘Star Trek’ fans are very, very passionate, very similar to the World Wrestling Federation fans. So, I can appreciate that passion.”







