WATCH the First Episode of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy,’ Free of Charge

The reviews of the newest version of “Star Trek” are in, and it’s overwhelmingly good. Although the show was created for youngsters, “Star Trek: Prodigy” appears to be resonating with older kids and adults too.

Based on the first two episodes, which streamed together, both professional critics and have been talking about “Lost and Found” and if they enjoyed it or not. Readers can check out Heavy’s reaction to that first episode here.

Decider, a site that watches new streaming shows, so their readers don’t have to, said the show was a “Stream It,” meaning viewers will likely enjoy. IGN gave the premier “7 out of 10 stars” review, saying that it “sets the stage for a credible course for adventure that has the potential to grow into something special.”

The AV Club compared “Prodigy” to the animated “Star Wars” titles available on Disney+. Still, it said, “Prodigy seems genuinely interested in bringing a new kind of story to the Trek-verse.” Slashfilm noted that the show is “an engaging and gorgeous series with cute characters and a top-tier Kate Mulgrew as always.”

Gizmodo seemed impressed, saying that “deep down, whether these kids are Starfleet material or not doesn’t matter — they’re here to see what’s out there, and so far as ‘Prodigy’ is concerned, what’s out there is a ton of fun.”

Alex Maidy of JoBlo Reviews said that “the quality of this series is far better than I was ever expecting it to be.” He also said that he thinks that “Prodigy” may gain a following much like that of “Clone Wars.”

CNN was not impressed with “Prodigy.” Reviewer Brian Lowery also compared the show to “Star Wars.” He said that “the program’s stand-alone merits, which based on the first few episodes appear fairly weak.”

Reviews on IMDb also compared “Prodigy” to “Star Wars,” saying that “‘Lost & Found’ may have in some ways felt more like ‘Star Wars’ than ‘Star Trek,’” but also noted that the visual effects were “top tier.”

“Prodigy” Thoughts on Social Media

I must say that #StarTrekProdigy was wonderful. Really great. The most fun since Star Trek: Beyond. The “crew,” the ship, the music, the bad guys, the animation… just incredible. This is the Trek you’ve been looking for. #starttrek pic.twitter.com/zdrtFSdMjc — Trek Report (@trekreport) October 29, 2021

Those who posted about “Prodigy” also thought that the show was a worthy watch.

This fan thought that it would be more “childish” but was pleased that it connected on an adult level too. They must have really liked the show because they changed their Twitter profile photo to one of the characters, Murf (who is voiced by Dee Bradley Baker).

I was so pleasantly surprised with #StarTrekProdigy . I expected it to be more childish but the characters and plot are absolutely amazing. Brilliant! Maybe the best #NewTrek yet! I am only one episode one but I am extremely excited for more of this #StarTrek. pic.twitter.com/c4cjGtp6c4 — Forge☭🏳️‍🌈🎮🎮🇬🇧 (@OOO_Oktober) November 6, 2021

The best way to find out what all the buzz is about is to watch the episode for yourself. As some fans balk at paying for Paramount+, and others even say that it is a waste of money, you don’t have to subscribe to watch the first episode for yourself. Just visit YouTube, where Paramount+ has posted the episode and made it available to all.

In a nutshell, the story centers around getting the audience familiar with this group of young people who escape from a mining planet or colony in an abandoned Starfleet vessel — the U.S.S. Protostar. These children are led by Dal (Brett Gray), a purple-skinned adventurer who is unsure of his origin or species. They are also joined by a character named Zero, which is not a robot but rather a member of a race that appeared in “The Original Series” over 50 years ago.

Dal and his crew must learn how to navigate through this new world of space with the help of one of the greatest Starfleet captains who ever lived — Kathryn Janeway. Actually, she’s a hologram this time and not a human, but her voice is still actress Kate Mulgrew. Together the young crew and Janeway will face some mysterious and dangerous villains.

“Prodigy” will appear first on Paramount+ before airing on cable’s Nickelodeon, both of which are owned by ViacomCBS. ComicBook.com first reported on this, and notes that the show will be available to stream on YouTube for a limited time.

