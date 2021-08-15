Why don’t we see Avery Brooks at ‘Star Trek’ Conventions?

This week has been one to remember for fans of “Star Trek.” First, the new season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” began — to rave reviews. And secondly, despite the raging COVID-19 Delta variant, many fans gathered at the Rio in Las Vegas to celebrate the 55th anniversary of “The Original Series.”

The fans were treated to many Trek luminaries, who showed up to mingle with the fans. These included Chase Masterson (Leeta), Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko), Jeffrey Combs (various characters), Armin Shimmerman (Quark), George Takei (Sulu), William Shatner (Kirk) — and many others. A complete list can be seen here, which also includes those who had to cancel their appearance.

And, judging by the social media coming out of Las Vegas, fans are having a great time. Through all the fun, some may wonder why the great Avery Brooks is not there. Or, for that matter, why has Mr. Brooks not attended any Trek conventions for the last several years?

Sisko was Inspiring and “Very Human”





Play



Avery Brooks Interview: Who is Benjamin Sisko? Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Avery Brooks – the actor behind Benjamin Sisko – discusses his character and what drives him. 2014-04-15T18:47:30Z

Avery Brooks, as most know, truly did go where no man had gone before when he took on the role of Commander Benjamin Sisko on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” His serious and bold interpretation of Sisko as a commander, father, and African American man in the 24th Century, meant so much to so many people.

As the managing editor of StarTrek.com, Kendra James wrote that Sisko was an inspiration as a leader and a father.

“Even with an intergalactic war raging around them, Sisko was always there for Jake,” James wrote in her article. “They’re often shown having dinner together, and Sisko is always eager to read over and help edit Jake’s stories and articles. He supports Jake’s decision to become a writer instead of going to the Starfleet Academy, even though that’s perhaps what he would have preferred.”

Writer Lawrence Ware mirrored James’ thoughts. Ware wrote on the impact of Sisko’s appearance and role on television. “As a Black father, ‘Deep Space Nine’ holds a special meaning to me,” Ware wrote.

Brooks is a “Private Individual”





Play



Avery Brooks on The Captains Avery Brooks gives the best answer to the question, "What happens when you die?" 2013-06-20T20:08:12Z

Many others feel the same way about Sisko and the man who brought the character to life. But according to fans, Brooks does not appear at the conventions because he is a “private individual.”

Brooks also did not appear in the DS9 documentary, “What We Left Behind,” but was quoted as saying he was “very happy” with the way it turned out. Adam Nimoy did try to coax the star into joining the project, but it did not work out. Brooks did join William Shatner’s “The Captains” documentary, and he played the piano and sang with Shatner.

Some speculated that he is busy teaching at Rutgers’ Mason Gross School of the Arts, but right now, it looks like Brooks is not actively teaching, as he is not listed on the academic directory.

Brooks is Not Active at Conventions

Has Avery fully retired from the circuit? Knew he was a rare sighting, but didn't know he fully threw in the towel. — Shane🖖 🇮🇪 (@VulcanMonk) August 29, 2018

In 2013, Brooks did appear in Chicago, and a Trek fan site tweeted that was one of his final appearances. For a list of most of his appearances, check out this site. Thanks to this information, it appears that Brooks did conventions from 2012-2014.

Brooks Thanked Fans





Play



Avery Brooks Panel Part 1 of 2 at SciFi Expo 2013 – Dallas Comic Con – Everything is music The first 8 minutes of Avery Brooks' Q&A Interview Panel at Dallas Comic Con presents SciFi Expo 2013 in Dallas, on February 10, 2013. This portion of the panel includes him talking about his parents ( Eva Lydia Crawford and Samuel Brooks ) and the influence of music on his life. "Everything is music" "I… 2013-02-11T04:18:36Z

While he was on the circuit, Brooks made a point to thank the fans who supported him and “Deep Space Nine.” In an appearance in Dallas in 2013, Brooks spoke for some time and thanked the audience.

“I have to say ‘thank you,’” said Brooks. “That’s the whole point. Without you, then this relationship does not exist. See what I mean? You did this… not me. You turned me on. But that’s important for you to know. That’s how I feel about it. That’s how I felt about forever.”

Cirroc Lofton’s Update





Play



Gang of The 7Th Rule! #StarTrek #DS9 #Sisko 2020-12-28T01:18:44Z

Recently on an Orville Nation podcast, Lofton, who remains close to Brooks, said that the star was willing to return to acting. According to IMDB, Brooks has not been on television or films since the 2001 film “15 Minutes.”

“To say that he’s not wanting to act is actually kind of ridiculous,” Lofton said on the show. On the program, Lofton noted that Brooks had been “blacklisted” even before DS9.

READ NEXT: How Elvis Changed the Life of One ‘Star Trek’ Beauty