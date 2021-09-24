William Shatner is Going to Space

William Shatner promotes the "Star Trek" 40th Anniversary on the TV Land network at the Four Seasons hotel August 9, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. Episodes of the show air September 8

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images William Shatner promotes the "Star Trek" 40th Anniversary on the TV Land network at the Four Seasons hotel August 9, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. Episodes of the show air September 8

William Shatner played a space explorer on TV for decades, but now he’s actually going to space for real. On the morning of September 24, 2021, TMZ broke the news that one of television’s most iconic spaceship captains will be headed into orbit on one of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spaceships.

TMZ reported that Shatner will be on board a Blue Origin ship for a short, civilian launch. The last Blue Origin space-flight took about 11 minutes, only a few of which were actually spent in space. It seems like Shatner’s flight will be similarly short.

This story is breaking and more information will be added as it is available.

