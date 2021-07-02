William Shatner Fires Back at Russian TV Executive

William Shatner of “Star Trek” fame recently announced that he will be hosting a new show called “I Don’t Understand” on the Russian network RT. The network is part of Russia’s state-owned media.

Soon after he made the announcement, journalists, public figures, and fans began to criticize Shatner for associating himself with a media outlet controlled by the Russian government. Shatner took to Twitter to fire back at his critics. He explained that he didn’t have any control over the network on which his new show would air, clarifying that RT bought the distribution rights to the show. Shatner also insisted that though the show would be airing on a state-owned network, his show was neither political nor propaganda as critics suggested.

The Twitter War between Shatner and his Twitter critics continued for several days after the announcement.

Shatner vs. RT’s Editor in Chief

Let me be crystal clear. I don’t know this woman at all. In NO WAY am I going to tolerate vernacular like this. I am not political & I am angry that the head of a network would say this about me on a show they only bought for distribution. I apologize to my fans on her behalf. https://t.co/vfd6nuVUJF pic.twitter.com/WAEJGKMLxq — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 2, 2021

On Friday, July 2, the Editor in Chief of RT, Margarita Simonyan, inserted herself into the discourse, tweeting, “William Shatner – the legend of the American TV series Star Trek – will host a new program with us. Captain Kirk went over to the side of good :).”

When the tweet was brought to Shatner’s attention, he fired back, insisting that he had no relationship with Simonyan. He again clarified that the network had simply bought the distribution rights to the show and that he himself was not affiliated with the network in any way.

Shatner’s Tweetstorm

Let me educate all of you delicate flowers on distribution deals. Let’s use an old show: an actor comes into Desilu Studios to star in a new space show. The show films a pilot & it gets shopped around. NBC buys the rights to air it. The actor has no say in where it gets sold. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 2, 2021

Shatner’s response to Simonyan started a tweetstorm centered on how much control Shatner had over where his show aired.

Several people accused Shatner of downplaying his involvement with RT, insisting that he must have had some idea that his show would be aired on the state-run network. Shatner shot back, emphasizing the fact that he had no “contractual relationship with RT.”

Shatner also pointed out that he did have a contractual obligation to promote the show, regardless of his personal feelings about the network. When people pushed back, asking what would really happen if he failed to promote the show, Shatner insisted that he could be sued.