Who Is Adria Arjona Dating? Is She Married?

Beautiful actress Adria Arjona has caught the eye of many fans…but has she caught someone’s eye in real life, too? The actress, who is set to appear in the Marvel Comics-inspired “Morbius” in 2022, previously appeared on shows like “Good Omens” and “True Detective”. IMDB lists Arjona among the cast of the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Andor” on Disney+, which will only inspire more fans to ask the question: Is Adria Arjona single, dating, or married? Here’s what you need to know.

Adria Arjona Is Not Single, Because She Is Married

Adria Arjona is not single, nor is she dating anyone. This is because she is married. The actress married attorney Edgardo Canales in the summer of 2019. Prior to their engagement and subsequent marriage, she rarely posted information about the man she was involved with on her Instagram account. Her husband’s career means he is less visible to the general public, though he has been spotted alongside his wife at some red carpet events. The couple was spotted at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.

According to Quién, when Canales and Arjona tied the knot, the couple opted not to ask wedding guests for gifts. Instead, Arjona and her new husband requested that guests purchase books or toys for children in need.

While she is now a famous actress who is married to an attorney, Arjona appears to have made attempts to stay grounded over the years. In an interview with Flaunt, the publication noted that she used to wait tables, despite having a pretty famous father. When she was merely an aspiring actress, Arjona worked as a waitress while studying at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York City.

She Was Married in Guatemala After Showcasing Her Engagement Ring on Instagram

Back in August of 2018, Arjona took to Instagram with the photo above, as a way of signaling her engagement to lawyer Edgardo Canales. The couple were married about a year later. According to Prensa Libre, the couple were wed in a private ceremony in August 2019. The wedding was held in La Antigua Guatemala, at the Hotel Casa Santo Domingo.

According to UNESCO, Antigua Guatemala is the capital of the Captaincy-General of Guatemala, and is a place made notable thanks to its history and its surviving colonial architecture. In March of 2021, CNN reported that Guatemala had to ground airplanes due to volcanic ash from an eruption near the country’s major international airport.

Emisoras Unidas reports that Adria Adjona feels a strong connecction to Guatemala, given her family background, even though she did not grow up there. Her biography on IMDB confirms she was born in Puerto Rico, but also spent some time living in Mexico during her youth. Her father is Guatamalan, while her mother is Puerto Rican.

Adria Arjona Is the Daughter of A Famous Singer

A 2015 profile of Arjona in Interview magazine noted that she is the daughter of Ricardo Arjona, “one of the best-selling Latin American recording artists of all time”. The father and daughter appear to have a close, supportive relationship. In the profile, Adria said of her father: “My dad has given me the best gift anyone has ever given me…He gave me wings to fly.” In a seperate interview with People Chica, she told reporters that her father was her “No. 1 fan”.

HOLA! reports that Adria Arjona is the daughter of Ricardo Arjona and former Miss Puerto Rico Leslie Torres. The couple have one other child together, but Adria is the eldest sibling. Soy Carmin relays that Torress and Ricardo Arjona’s divorce was finalized in 2009.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Adria Arjona will appear in the streaming “Star Wars” series “Andor” alongside actors Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, and Fiona Shaw. The series acts as a prequel to the events of “Rogue One”, itself a prequel to the events of “A New Hope”.

