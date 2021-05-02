‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Episode Details and Runtime Leaked

Just days before release, new details have leaked for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” including episode descriptions and runtime. The brand new series will continue the story of Clone Force 99, which was first started during “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

This isn’t the first leak “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” has seen, and it actually began with their own trailer. The name of a new character was revealed in trailer captions, and there are several theories about Omega’s identity.

On top of that, recent toy leaks have given away a major spoiler about the series. If this newest round turns out to ring true, we now know a lot more about the first few episodes of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.”

Details and Runtime Leaked for the First Two Episodes of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’

Both leaks regarding episode details for “The Bad Batch” came through Star Wars Leaks on Reddit. In the post by user DiamondFireYT made on April 27, 2021, the runtime, episode title, and a brief description can all be seen.

The image seen in this leak reveals that the first episode will be called “Aftermath” with a runtime of 75 minutes, while the second episode is titled “Cut and Run” with a significantly shorter length of 31 minutes. Episode one’s description states “the clones of The Bad Batch find themselves in a changing galaxy after The Clone Wars,” and the second simply says “The Bad Batch visit an old contact.”

The runtime for episode one matches up with the YouTube description from the official trailer for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” released on March 30, 2021. The YouTube listing for the trailer stated there will be “a special 70-minute premiere” for the show, and the 31-minute runtime of the second episode is similar to the episode length used for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

It’s not completely clear how the Disney Plus page was viewed prior to these episodes going live, but Reddit user DiamondFireYT explained in a separate comment that the font used for “Season 1” in the image was “down to an error with Disney+ web client loading.” The interface and images appear correct, and this is further helped by a second similar leak.

Second Leak Confirms First and Reveals Episode Three Details

Just under six hours after the first leak was posted to Star Wars Leaks on Reddit, Reddit user nbabballfanatic shared a similar image. There weren’t any follow-up comments by the user who posted this second leak, but the image matches what was shown in the first.

On top of showing the same details for the two episodes visible in the first leak, the image in this second post also shows that episode three will be titled “Replacements” and have a runtime of 28 minutes. The description states “The Batch gets stuck on a desolate moon,” and the preview images for both the second and third episodes show the child named Omega that was identified in the trailer.

Kevin Kiner, who is currently working as the composer for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” recently did an interview with the Full of Sith podcast. During the interview, Kiner mentioned having just worked on “episode 14” of the series, which does confirm that season one of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will be at least 14 episodes long.

Fans won’t have to wait long for the details of episode one to be confirmed, as “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” premieres on Disney Plus this Tuesday for Star Wars Day on May 4, 2021.