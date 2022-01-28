Easter Eggs and Hidden Gems from ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Episode 5

As most fans of “Star Wars” are probably aware, the episode of “The Book of Boba Fett,” which dropped on January 26, 2022, was not really about the main character. Viewers of “Fett” were treated to a chapter about a different character who wears the same type of armor as our hero — The Mandalorian. Actor Pedro Pascal reprised his role for an episode of “Fett,” which allowed viewers to learn what happened to the bounty hunter after the end of the final episode of his own show.

Fans also got to see who exactly Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) was talking about in Episode 4 when she told Boba (Temuera Morrison) that she could find him some muscle if he had the credits.

The story involved Mandalorian and the Armorer (Emily Swallow) and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher, and voiced by showrunner Jon Favreau) and how they could possibly restart their ancient order. Mando battled Vizsla for the right of the Darksaber and eventually went back to Tatooine to settle some unfinished business.

It’s an excellent episode, which fans of “Star Wars” should watch. While we aren’t going to give you a play-by-play on what happened, there are some interesting tidbits from the episode which we feel should be pointed out:

ATTENTION READER: THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS AND INFORMATION ABOUT “THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT” SEASON 1: EPISODE 5

An Homage to ‘Superman: The Movie’





Play



Superman (1978) – Outrunning a Train Scene (2/10) | Movieclips Superman – Outrunning a Train: Clark (Jeff East) decides to show off his powers a bit after a fellow student interrupts his chances with Lana Lang (Diane Sherry). BUY THE MOVIE: fandangonow.com/details/movie/superman-the-movie-1978/1MVcbcad8b99cafce9e49158ead355e751b?cmp=Movieclips_YT_Description Watch the best Superman scenes & clips: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZbXA4lyCtqoIkfgFLQHapWPEK2V9AMlM&disable_polymer=true #Superman #Superman1978 FILM DESCRIPTION: Just before the destruction of the planet Krypton, scientist Jor-El (Marlon… 2018-09-27T18:02:07Z

Most folks know that Favreau helped usher in the dominance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he directed the first “Iron Man” film in 2008 and appeared as Tony Stark’s pal, Happy Hogan, in the series ever since. Then, it is fitting that Favreau pays homage to the first superhero film, which did not make fun of its source material.

Richard Donner’s 1978 classic “Superman: The Movie” showed audiences, critics, and creators alike how good a story could be with a comic book hero. Unlike the 1960s campy Batman series, “Superman” was different. Nerdist called the film “the first superhero movie blockbuster,” and writer Alan Ng said it was the first “serious” superhero film.

Favreau’s scene, which tipped his cap to Donner, was when the Rodian child watched the Mandalorian speed in his new Naboo starfighter outside her transport ship. This scene is almost identical to when a young Lois Lane watched Clark Kent (Jeff East) zoom past her train on foot.

Beggar’s Canyon





Play



Pod Race Scene Part 1-2 1080p HD This Clips Has Been Edited And Does Not Contain The Full Scene My Copyright Disclaimer: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, Allowance is made for "fair use"… Buy or Rent on Youtube or Google Playstore youtube.com/watch?v=D6Qo7awJ81c play.google.com/store/movies/details/Star_Wars_The_Phantom_Menace_Episode_I?id=1684B030AE660DF1MV 2020-10-02T13:14:16Z

Thanks to a little comment as Mando prepared to test his new ship, we have confirmation that Beggar’s Canyon was a part of the pod races, which was first seen in “The Phantom Menace.” While not ever said by name in that movie, the canon was certainly talked about in “A New Hope,” when Luke (Mark Hamill) said that targeting the Death Star’s exhaust was no more difficult than targeting womp rats at Beggar’s Canyon on Tatooine.

Now fans know that this was the same canyon that Luke’s father, Anakin (Jake Lloyd), used to speed through when racing pods.

From Orlando to Tatooine

It’s fun when creators take notice of what others have made in support of a franchise and incorporate it somehow into canon. An excellent example of this was when the Kenner Imperial Troop Transport Toy appeared in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian.” This toy came out in 1979 and was not seen in any of the original trilogy films. But Favreau and his team added it into an episode, so now it is official.

The same thing happened here with the ticketing droid, which Mando interacts with. This is the same droid that prepares riders on the “Star Tours” ride at Walt Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. So instead of fans ignoring that ticketing droid as they enter the “Star Tours” ride, now some might recognize it from its cameo appearance on Episode 5.

The Pipe from the Garbage Compactor Scene

Gosh, even that pipe which Han (Harrison Ford) tried to use to brace the slides of the garbage compactor in “A New Hope” made an appearance. Thanks to some craft Jawas, fans learned that the pipe is actually a “cryogenic density combustion booster.”

That scene is a fan favorite for many, and bringing back the pipe which did not work to brace the walls was a fun throwback. Mando and Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) used it to fix the Naboo starfighter.