Major ‘Star Wars’ Actress Reveals a Lie from Her Past

One of the major female actresses associated with the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy has revealed a secret from her past. In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, this actress came clean about the time she told a major lie to get attention at school. Despite her claims at the time, the future “Star Wars” star never appeared in the “Harry Potter” films. However, she did try to get many people in her school to believe that lie. Get the details on how she finally came clean on national television below, along with an update about what she’s been up to since “The Rise of Skywalker“.

Daisy Ridley Lied to Her Classmates About Appearing in the “Harry Potter” Films

During an interview with Kelly Clarkson, actress Daisy Ridley revealed a lie she told in her past to fool her classmates. Around the 1:20 mark in the clip above, Ridley gets into her love of the “Harry Potter” franchise. It turns out that her fandom was more intense than the average fan. In the interview, Ridley explains that while she was a teenager in boarding school, she attempted to fool her classmates into thinking that she had played the role of Moaning Myrtle, the sad bathroom ghost of the “Harry Potter” series.

To accomplish this, Ridley printed out a photo of Moaning Myrtle (with Ridley’s name typed underneath), and simply left it lying in her school’s common room for her classmates to find. Ridley did not expand on the story to reveal whether any of her classmates feel for her lie. Ridley admits in the interview that she was acting “like a psychopath” when she pulled this stunt.

The official description on the video above frames Ridley’s fib as a time when she “pulled a trick on her boarding school classmates”, rather than an outright lie. However, the fact remains that Daisy Ridley did not ever play Moaning Myrtle in any of the “Harry Potter” films. That honor fell to Scottish actress Shirley Henderson. Interestingly enough, Henderson appeared in “Star Wars” herself, several years after the original “Harry Potter” film series wrapped. IMDB lists Henderson as the voice of “droidsmith” Babu Frik in 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Henderson opened up about the process of bringing her “Star Wars” character to life alongside J.J. Abrams himself.

“Working with J.J. was very exciting. I would offer up sounds and words and little ideas on set, and he would either accept them or want me to keep improvising. And when he liked something he kept it. We never overanalyzed Babu or over-chatted about him. We just played to find out who he was,” Henderson explained.

Daisy Ridley Appeared Opposite ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Tom Felton in ‘Ophelia’

Given that Daisy Ridley is such a huge “Harry Potter” fan, it was interesting when she was cast in the titular role in 2018’s “Ophelia”, opposite Tom Felton. The actor, who rose to fame after playing Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” films, played Laertes. This meant that Ridley and Felton played siblings on screen. According to the Daily Mail, the two actors didn’t get off on the best footing when they first met. The Mail reports that Ridley’s nerves around being near a “Harry Potter” star meant she tended to be quiet in his presence. “I think she’s quite a big Harry Potter fan, so I think she was just freaking out that Draco was her brother!” Felton explained to the Mail.

According to Daisy Ridley’s IMDB bio, her great-uncle was the actor Arnold Ridley. The elder Ridley is arguably best known for playing Charles Godfrey on “Dad’s Army“, but his IMDB page lists a multitude of film and TV credits between 1946 and 1977. The University of Bristol keeps an archive of Ridley’s papers, including over 30 scripts for stage plays written over the course of his long career.

What Has Daisy Ridley Been Up to Since ‘Star Wars’?

Ridley appeared in three “Star Wars” films between 2015 and 2019: “The Force Awakens”, “The Last Jedi”, and “The Rise of Skywalker”. According to Hello! magazine, the actress is believed to have a dwelling in Primrose Hill, London. She lives with actor and partner Tom Bateman. Both appeared in the film “Murder on the Orient Express” in 2017.

In 2016, the actress famously left Instagram. According to Vanity Fair, Ridley’s departure from the social media platform came after the actress made a post referencing gun violence, using the hashtag ‪#‎stoptheviolence‬. The post went viral, with commenters who were both pro-gun and anti-gun taking part in the debate. Vanity Fair noted one comment in particular that was directed at Ridley herself: “Says the woman who kills people with guns in movies. Such hypocrisy in Hollywood. Just shut up, Ridley, and make another Star Wars movie.” In 2019, Buzzfeed reported that Ridley had no plans to ever return to social media.

Since the release of “Rise of Skywalker”, Ridley has done some narration and video game voiceover work. Ridley will voice her character, Rey, in the upcoming video game “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga“. She is also providing a voiceover for the upcoming video game “Twelve Minutes“, which also features the voice talents of actors Willem Dafoe and James McAvoy. In March of 2021, Ridley appeared on “Celebrity Bake Off”, where Digital Spy reports the actress opted to make a cake shaped like a toilet.

