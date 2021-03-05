‘Game of Thrones’ Actress to Join ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

An actress from Game of Thrones is joining the Star Wars franchise. Indira Varma, who played Ellaria Sand on Game of Thrones, is now joining another major Hollywood franchise.

She’ll Be Starring in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Varma will be starring in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series that’s being developed for Disney+, which is already set to include Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, Deadline reported.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will likely be taking place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. However, details about the series are scarce at the moment.

Deborah Chow will direct the series. She directed two episodes of the hugely popular The Mandalorian series.

Fans Are Already Guessing What Role She Might Play

Although Varma’s role hasn’t been revealed, fans are already taking guesses on what role she might be playing.

Some fans think that she might play Satine, but other fans are saying that Cate Blanchett would be a better fit.

If they bring in Satine, Cate Blanchett would be a better fit for the role. I'm pretty sure they even modeled Satine after her. I think Indira might play a new character. — Henning 🦋 B L M (@BenSoloSaved) March 1, 2021

In fact, the fandom seems torn on whether Varma would make a good Satine or not. One fan in the tweet below suggested Pryce as a better option for Varma.

The vast majority seem to be saying Satine but I don't see it at all. I'd pick Pryce for Indira Varma, even though it's likely a new character. Cate Blanchett is Satine to me. pic.twitter.com/2WRzmBAqIM — Adam Hannan (@AdamHannan7) March 2, 2021

Other fans think that she will play a new character. Some fans are speculating that she might be a love interest for Kenobi or someone else entirely new who hasn’t been in the franchise before.

guys, here's a thought… what if – and hold onto your hats 'cause this one's HUGE – she plays a NEW character? 😱 — Henning 🦋 B L M (@BenSoloSaved) March 1, 2021

Others have suggested that she might be an Inquisitor, since Darth Vader will have some kind of role in the series.

One fan even suggested that she might play a character from a Kenobi novel.

My first thought was that it would be cool to have her play Annileen based on the Kenobi novel by @jjmfaraway, but the more we learn about this series, the less it looks like it'll be a Tatooine-based western. — Benjamin Spears (@SpearsBenjamin) March 2, 2021

But other fans are happy that her character isn’t being revealed.

One fan wrote on Reddit: “Thank you for not revealing her character. Really wish they would stop doing that. Ahsoka and Boba could have been a surprise for a lot more people.”

Not gunna lie I completely forgot about this show but now I’m hype again pic.twitter.com/komxNqei7g — Harold L. Stokes (@HaroldLStokes) March 1, 2021

And some fans said they had forgotten about the new series entirely, but the announcement of Varma has made them excited all over again.

She Played a Pivotal Role in ‘Game of Thrones’ as Ellaria Sand

Yep, Indira Varma. 😃

Just cast in the Obi Wan Kenobi miniseries but they're not saying as who. 👀 Some people are thinking Duchess Satine, but seeing as that's Bo Katan's sister it seems unlikely. Wild that these two are both in Star Wars now. 😁 pic.twitter.com/IKBRE6OQyD — Brian C. (@chainborne) March 3, 2021

Varma played a pivotal role in the Game of Thrones franchise as Ellaria Sand. While the Dorne storyline were sometimes controversial among book readers, her character had a vital role in the storyline’s development and fans still look back on her role fondly.

As a fun trivia point, Pedro Pascal, who portrays The Mandalorian, starred us Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones. In the series, Martell was Ellaria Sand’s paramour.

However, Game of Thrones isn’t Varma’s only major role. She’s impressed fans in many other series too.

Varma also starred in For Life as Safiya Masry in 23 episodes, Spitting Image as a voice artist for six episodes, This Way Up as Charlotte, Carnival Row as Piety, Patrick Melrose as Anne More, and more. Prior to Game of Thrones, her credits included What Remains, Hunted, Silk, Human Target, Luther, Moses Jones, The Whistleblowers, Rome, 3 lbs., Broken News, Donovan, In a Land of Plenty, Psychos, and more.

