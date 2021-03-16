Jon Favreau Reveals Correct Way to Refer to Baby Yoda

Ever since Baby Yoda’s real name was revealed on The Mandalorian Season 2, Star Wars fans have debated whether it is appropriate to still call him “Baby Yoda.” Jon Favreau finally answered the question once and for all.

Either ‘Baby Yoda’ or ‘Grogu’ Is Acceptable

Jon Favreau, the creator of The Mandalorian, revealed on Good Morning America if it’s appropriate to still refer to The Child as Baby Yoda, especially now that we know his real name is Grogu.

Favreau said about Baby Yoda’s name: “Of course, everybody knows Grogu as ‘Baby Yoda.’ Which, by the way, is fine with all of us. We still call him Baby Yoda too, but he prefers to be called ‘Grogu,’ if you notice in the show. He perks up a lot when you say his name,” Comicbook.com reported.

So there you have it. It’s perfectly OK to refer to him as Baby Yoda in conversations or writings, according to The Mandalorian‘s creator. However, Baby Yoda personally prefers the name Grogu and acts a lot more attentive when people call him by his real name.

However, former-Disney CEO Bob Iger once said that he got in trouble with Favreau when he referred to The Child as “Baby Yoda,” Comicbook.com reported. He wasn’t allowed to use the name “Baby Yoda” in any official way.

Iger said: “In this particular case, The Child, or The Asset — because we don’t refer to The Child or The Asset the way the world is referring to The Child and The Asset as ‘Baby Yoda’ — that’s a no-no. I got chastised, in my early emails to Jon Favreau, I referenced in my emails, ‘Baby Yoda.’ It just seemed easy. And I got my wrists slapped by Jon a few times. ‘It’s not Baby Yoda!’ ‘Okay, okay!”

In Season 2 Episode 5 of The Mandalorian, called Chapter 13: The Jedi, we learned that Baby Yoda’s real name is Grogu. This was revealed by Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka also revealed that Grogu had been raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant and had been trained by Jedi Masters. He was hidden as the Empire rose to power, she said, and someone took him from the Temple. She added that his memory became dark after that, as he felt very alone and lost. She says she’s only known one other creature like Grogu — Master Yoda himself.

His Real Name Had Been Known Since Season 1

The name “Grogu” wasn’t an unplanned reveal. In fact, Favreau said that he had the name planned for a long time, Comicbook.com reported.

“I had written it in the script from very early on, and we finally revealed it in the show,” he said.

Prior to the revelation, Baby Yoda had been referred to as “the Child” or “kid,” although he was never actually called Baby Yoda in the script. But people involved with the series knew about the name since Season 1.

Dave Filoni, writer and director for the series, told Vanity Fair that he heard Baby Yoda’s real name back in Season 1.

He said: “The name has been around for a while. Jon (Favreau) told me early on in Season 1 what it would be, which made me start to think about how people could learn the name. This gave me the idea that Ahsoka, who is very compassionate, would be able to connect with the Child, and that without words they could probably communicate through memories and experiences. Through that connection, she learns the name and then tells Mando and the audience.”

