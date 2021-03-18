Disney Announces New Release of Rare ‘Star Wars’ TV Specials

Previously hard-to-find Star Wars specials are about to see a brand new life, Disney has announced. These classic, rare TV specials are going to release on Disney Plus next month.

Classic Ewok & Clone War Specials Are Releasing on Disney+ on April 2

The following titles are going to drop on Disney+ on April 2, Variety reported. The premiere time for most new additions to Disney+ is around 3 a.m. Eastern, so expect to see them available around that time on April 2.

Here’s the lineup:

The Story of the Faithful Wookie

Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Ewoks TV series, including Season 1 and Season 2

Star Wars: Clone Wars animated series from 2003-2005, including Volume I and Volume II

Caravan of Courage and The Battle for Endor sequel were TV movies that aired on ABC in 1984 and 1985, TheForce.net reported. These premiered after the first two movies in the Star Wars trilogy. Caravan of Courage (originally just called The Ewok Adventure) takes place on the moon of Endor as two Ewoks help human siblings. Ewoks: The Battle for Endor was the follow-up TV film that premiered in 1985. The movie featured the same human girl from the first movie who joins the Ewoks to help battle the marauders.

The Star Wars: Ewoks is an animated TV series that aired in 1985-1986. It was an animated continuation following up where the two Ewok movies left off.

Star Wars: Clone Wars was a micro-series released in 2003 between Episode II and Episode III. It leads into Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and aired on the Cartoon Network for three seasons. In the first season, episodes were just two or three minutes long, while in Season 2 they were 12 minutes in length. The series was later declared to not be canon. It became part of the non-canon Expanded Universe, Syfy reported. (However, the 2008 series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, is still considered canon.)

The Ewok stories being released on Disney Plus are also not considered canon, Collider reported.

The New Lineup Includes a Feature from ‘The Star Wars Holiday Special’

The original STAR WARS HOLIDAY SPECIAL is coming to Disney+…Well, part of it anyway. The animated short THE STORY OF THE FAITHFUL WOOKIEE, which introduced bounty hunter Boba Fett and aired as part of the infamous 1978 special, will be available on Disney+ starting on April 2nd. pic.twitter.com/NgWdkZTu9q — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) March 17, 2021

One of the best parts of the lineup announcement is that we’ll get to see a small slice of the notorious The Star Wars Holiday Special that starred Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher, Variety reported. While we’re not getting to see Hamill, Ford, or Fisher’s appearances, fans will be able to watch the original debut of Boba Fett.

The character was first seen in the animated short that aired during the special. Called The Story of the Faithful Wookie, the animated short also appeared in a 2011 Blu-ray special DVD release. In the animated short, Boba Fett befriends and tricks many people including Luke, but Chewbacca is never fooled.

On Reddit, fans expressed excitement over the news about the new releases coming to Disney Plus.

One person wrote: “Really glad to hear about OG Clone Wars! I remember watching the shorts on Cartoon Network waiting for ROTS to come out.”

Another person commented: “I would like to be able to watch the original clone wars series. Would be my first time. And I recently finished the more recent clone wars series so more things for me to watch :)”

