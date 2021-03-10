This Major Kiss Scene in a ‘Star Wars’ Movie Almost Didn’t Happen

A kiss scene in the Star Wars movies that fans are still talking about (and debating) almost didn’t happen. The kiss was the pivotal moment between Rey and Ben Solo on The Rise of Skywalker. But at one point there were two versions of the ending — one with the kiss scene and one without.

Daisy Ridley Revealed that Rey & Ben Solo’s Kiss Almost Didn’t Happen

Daisy Ridley spoke with Sariah Wilson, USA Today bestselling author, about some behind-the-scenes moments that went into creating The Rise of Skywalker. Wilson shared on Twitter that she got to speak with Ridley after winning two charity auctions that included Zoom calls with Ridley and director Rian Johnson.

Wilson shared the most interesting parts of her interview on Twitter. Among those was the moment that Ridley revealed there were two versions of her scene with Adam Driver, including one where they didn’t kiss.

Something I said in a podcast but didn't tweet – Back to when I asked Daisy Ridley if there was an alternate ending to TROS, and she was telling me that it was kiss or no kiss. She was doing ADR in LA and JJ asked her if she wanted to see what they put together — Sariah Wilson (@sariahwilson) March 7, 2021

Wilson wrote in a series of tweets:

Back to when I asked Daisy Ridley if there was an alternate ending to TROS, and she was telling me that it was kiss or no kiss. She was doing ADR in LA and JJ asked her if she wanted to see what they put together. For the ending and she said yes. ‘They initially used the no kiss bit. And it was still moving, I guess. But when he [JJ] said he’d put it in, I was really glad.’ She felt like when they were filming that ‘both of us [Rey and Ben] knew it was goodbye, so it was awful, and just at the moment where everything might be okay and then it isn’t.’ She wasn’t sure where Rey & Ben’s story could have gone if he lived – she likened it to The Graduate’s final scene. She thinks part of the beauty and heartbreak of Reylo’s story is that it ended the way it did.

Ridley also told Wilson that she felt like “Reylo” was much more than a love story, but it was a journey.

Wilson wrote: “We were discussing the Reylo relationship and how Daisy thinks of them as more than a love story (like maybe a relationship journey) because ‘love story’ doesn’t encompass everything that they are & how they learned from each other. Then Daisy Ridley dropped the understatement of the year: ‘Luckily me and Adam had like good chemistry.'”

Ridley Revealed More Details About the Movies

In her talk with Wilson, Ridley revealed more details about the movies, Wilson shared on Twitter. Ridley told Wilson that she loved the idea of Rey coming from nowhere, even though it was ultimately changed in the third film.

"I literally was told that she was no one, so yeah, I totally understand that. I do understand that." I apologized again for bringing up SW, and she smiled and told me, "It's all good!" — Sariah Wilson (@sariahwilson) February 26, 2021

Wilson wrote: “I told Daisy Ridley how much I loved Rey Nobody, how Rey was just powerful on her own and was sad when they made her a Palpatine. Daisy said she also loved that Rey came from nowhere and for the first two films.”

Wilson added: “More things Daisy enjoyed about TROS: Working with JJ, her ‘buddy,’ that there really wasn’t anything she didn’t like, which surprises her. She said it did take an emotional toll, that she was extremely tired at the end. But that even with that exhaustion, she still couldn’t help but enjoy herself. Like filming the Kijimi scenes, they were cold and tired but then they’d turn on the snow machines and she’d feel like, ‘This is awesome!'”

Ridley also shared that during the pandemic, she had been binging a number of shows, including Watchmen, The Americans, Succession, Schitt’s Creek, I May Destroy You, and Broad City, Wilson shared.

Ridley also revealed that leaving social media wasn’t as big of a deal as the media made it out to be, Wilson tweeted. She said everyone was nice, but she still doesn’t have plans to return.

READ NEXT: How Cosplays Helped Land Fans Roles on The Mandalorian