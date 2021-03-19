This Popular ‘Star Wars’ Villain Is Finally Joining the Official Canon

A popular villain in the Star Wars universe is finally joining the official canon. This has led to fans wondering if the character might possibly also be joining one of Disney’s live-action Star Wars series in the future.

Durge Is Joining the Canon

My excitement for War of the Bounty Hunters just increased one-hundred fold. Love every single thing about this! pic.twitter.com/InlbrzCpQ8 — Chris Werms (@ChrisWerms) March 17, 2021

Durge was seen in the original Clone Wars cartoons, which aired as a micro-series that premiered in 2003 between Episode II and Episode III. They aired on the Cartoon Network for three seasons. The series was later declared to not be canon and became part of the non-canon Expanded Universe, Syfy reported. Durge, who was part of that series, was swept into the non-canon proclamations. The original Clone Wars cartoons are dropping on Disney Plus on April 2.

Just before appearing on Clone Wars, Durge also was on the cover of Dark Horse Comics’ Star Wars: Republic #52, Den of Geek reported.

Although it’s not clear just how Durge’s storyline will play out in canon, he was originally represented as a male Gen-Dai bounty hunter who was nearly impossible to kill, even surviving being buried alive for 60 years, according to Star Wars Fandom. He especially disliked Mandalorians.

Now Durge is rejoining the canon by leading Marvel’s Star Wars comic event, Gizmodo reported. He will appear in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #11, which will go on sale on June 30. The official description reads:

MYSTERIES ABOUND ABOARD A DURGE-ANGED SHIP! • DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS discover an eerie abandoned ship while on a new mission from DOMINA TAGGE. • But on board they will come face-to-face with a nightmarish horror not seen in the galaxy for untold eons. • And then there’s….THE FEARSOME BOUNTY HUNTER DURGE!

The event is referred to as the “War of the Bounty Hunters” and will feature Boba Fett facing off against all the other bounty hunters in the galaxy, Screenrant reported.

Fans Are Wondering if This Could Open the Door for a Live-Action Durge

Fans are now wondering if Durge’s canon appearance in the comics could mean that we’ll see a live-action Durge in a Disney Plus series in the future. On a Reddit discussion, u/xXEvilGummyBearsXx wrote:

I’m guessing having CW return to Disney + is almost certainly connected to having Durge return to canon. He was extremely popular back when the shorts first aired, so I’m pretty sure he’ll make it in to a new on screen production at some point down the line.

Some are hoping that we’ll see Durge in an upcoming season of The Mandalorian. Fans have said that having an opponent like Durge would make the stakes feel especially high for Mando. Redditor u/OhioForever10 wrote: “And if anyone would come up with a way to counter beskar it’s Durge, given his hatred of Mandalorians.”

Others hope to see him on The Book of Boba Fett.

On Reddit, one person noted that they always imagined Durge being portrayed by the same actor who played The Mountain on Game of Thrones. That certainly would be a fitting role for Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who portrayed The Mountain after Season 1.

READ NEXT: How Cosplays Helped Land Fans Roles on The Mandalorian