WATCH: Disney Releases ‘The Bad Batch’ Trailer

Disney Plus has released the first official trailer for its new series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch. This new trailer confirmed that the first episode will premiere on May 4, which is fondly known as Star Wars Day. You can watch the trailer below.

The Trailer Reveals New Characters & Storyline Details

You can watch The Bad Batch trailer above. The trailer is slightly more than two minutes long and includes a lot of details about the series that fans didn’t know before.

The Bad Batch, known as Clone Force 99, was first introduced in the final season of The Clone Wars, StarWars.com reported. These elite clones will be the focus of the new series premiering May 4.

When the trailer first opens, we see Tarkin questioning the individuality of the rebellious elite Clones. Obviously, their unique nature will play a central role in the series, as they’re later referred to as enemies of the state in the trailer. The members of the elite squad are Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker, and Crosshair. Ultimately, these clones will have to decide what role they’re going to play in the world now that the Clone War is over.

Intriguing to some fans is the blonde child that we see on Kamino in the trailer.

The trailer also reveals that we’ll be seeing Fennec Shand in this series, voiced by Ming-Na Wen, who portrayed her on The Mandalorian. She has also been revealed as being part of the new series The Book of Boba Fett. The assassin and mercenary played a key role in The Mandalorian series, so fans are excited to see her back on The Bad Batch.

Andrew Kishino is also reprising his role as Saw Gerrera from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

One fan wrote on YouTube after seeing the trailer: “Fans before the trailer ‘This is where the fun begins’ Fans after the trailer ‘What else ya got?! GIVE ME MORE!!!!'”

‘The Bad Batch’ Schedule Details Announced

Disney announced that The Bad Batch will premiere on Tuesday, May 4 for a 70-minute episode. Then the next episode will air on Friday, May 7, with new episodes releasing every Friday thereafter.

Disney’s synopsis for the series reads:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

The new series is executive produced by Dave Filoni, who brought us The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars, along with Brad Rau of Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance, and Jennifer Corbett of Star Wars Resistance. Carrie Beck of The Mandalorian and Star Wars Rebels is co-executive producer, and Josh Rimes of Star Wars Resistance is a producer. Corbett also serves as head writer for the new series, and Rau is supervising director.

