TikTok User Claims Video Is Leak from ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Set

An anonymous TikTok user posted a video they claim is a leak from the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and they wrote that they are planning to share more leaks soon. While the video hasn’t been confirmed to be from the set, many Star Wars fans believe that it is and have been analyzing it online.

This post has minor spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi, only in terms of a video of an unfinished set that might be from the series, but is not confirmed.

TikTok User VAboi Posted the Video, Originally Under the Name @AyalaTVJr

The video is from an anonymous user named VAboi (@vladn8r) and it shares a video of what appears to be someone driving through a set that looks a lot like Tatooine.

The TikTok user captioned the video “Sneak peak of the set of … Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi” and wrote on their video: “Hello there… more of this coming soon… #starwars #obiwankenobi #disney #fyp #behindthescene #ewanmcgregor #undisclosedlocation #movie #tvshows”

Many people commented on the video, and the TikTok user responded vaguely. One person asked if they work on the lot or on the project and the user replied: “I work for Darth Plagueis The Wise. Do you know him?”

Another commented that the account was getting in trouble and they replied: “The force is with me!”

Another person joked, “You better be looking for a new job” and the account replied, “You think the Tusken Raiders are hiring.”

The “leaked” video shows in the corner that it was filmed by @ayalatvjr. Heavy confirmed through Internet Archive that @ayalatvjr was the account’s original user name when the video was first posted, and it was later changed to @vladn8r (aka VAboi). As you can see below, the address points to @ayalatvjr, but the account is changed to @vladn8r.

VAboi’s account only has one video posted to it, but it appears that the account used to have more videos that were taken down before the could be saved on Internet Archive.

In reply to one comment, the user said: “I’m going to post some more behind the scenes next month! It’s going to be a fighting scene at night… but you didn’t hear it from me.”

On Reddit one person wrote: “I’m starting to hope he gets caught before he ruins the whole show…”

Another replied, “Same…part of the fun is NOT knowing what going down.”

The Video Was Posted Shortly After the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Cast Was Announced

Comicbook.com reported that the video surfaced just days after the cast for Obi-Wan Kenobi was announced, and it shows an environment that looks just like Tatooine. Lucasfilm did not comment on the video, but has said principal photography for the series will begin by the end of April, Comicbook.com noted.

Ewan McGregor said that shooting would start in the late spring and will take place in Los Angeles, Comicbook.com reported.

Fansided reported that although it’s not confirmed, the video appears very similar to Tatooine as seen in previous productions. Obi-Wan returned to Tatooine and lived as Ben Kenobi after Order 66, where he kept an eye on Luke Skywalker.

Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will reprise their roles as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru respectively in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series pic.twitter.com/hqJLE5UcOR — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) March 29, 2021

The cast members in the series include Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse. They will be reprising their roles as Luke’s Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. They last appeared on Revenge of the Sith when they were given Luke Skywalker by Obi-Wan Kenobi at the end of the movie when Luke was just a baby. They were also in Attack of the Clones. The series boasts a star-studded lineup, which you can learn more about in Heavy’s story here.