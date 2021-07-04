Is Starbucks Open or Closed on the 4th of July 2021?

Happy 4th of July 2021! If you’re wanting to enjoy a delicious Starbucks for Independence Day, then we have good news. Most locations are going to be open today. However, this isn’t guaranteed, so you really should check with a location near you before heading over.

Starbucks’ Store Hours May Vary Today

A representative from Starbucks previously told Heavy that store hours aren’t set chainwide, so even on holidays where most of the stores are open (like the 4th of July), hours can still vary from individual store to individual store.

It would be a good idea to check your local store’s hours before heading over. You can find the hours of operation at a Starbucks near you on the Starbucks App or using the Starbucks Store locator.

Select Starbucks stores are open for entryway pickup, grab-and-go, and drive-through service, in addition to in-store service. If the store near you is open, select locations are also letting customers use the Starbucks App to locate a store, order, and pay ahead. You can then pick up from a barista at the door, at the drive-through, or at the counter depending on the store’s options.

Many locations have delivery options too. Check your local delivery apps (like Uber Eats) to see if they are delivering Starbucks near you. UberEats’ page is here. DoorDash also has Starbucks delivery in many locations. Postmates, in participating locations, offers Starbucks delivery. Grubhub also delivers from Starbucks in select locations.

Starbucks Specials

Specials vary based on location and can end at any time. You can participate in Starbucks’ rewards program to earn free food and drinks. There are also Bonus Star Challenges, Double Star Days, and games to help you earn stars faster toward free food and drinks.

Here are some of the specials and menu items currently being offered at Starbucks.

For the summer, Starbucks is offering Frappuccino drinks in fun flavors including Strawberry Funnel Cake, Mocha Cookie Crumble, and Caramel Ribbon Crunch.

Dip. Sip. Repeat. 🏖 Strawberry Acai Starbucks Refreshers® Drink pic.twitter.com/qxRXluBc8R — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 28, 2021

You can also enjoy a refreshing Star Drink or Kiwi Starfruit Starbucks Refresher, along with other delicious Starbucks Refreshers. The mango dragonfruit lemonade refresher is “Vibrant and refreshing with real dragonfruit pieces and lemonade.”

Ultimate ahhhh. 🥭 Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers® Drink pic.twitter.com/43Bx7csHj2 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 30, 2021

You can also get the traditional and popular Cold Brew, which is “our signature slow-steeped cold brew with a super-smooth taste.”

Another option is the Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew, which is “lightly sweetened with honey and topped off with almondmilk for a balanced taste in every delicious sip.”

In the food department, Starbucks is offering a bacon, gouda, and egg sandwich, described this way: “Applewood-smoked bacon layered with aged Gouda and a Parmesan frittata.”

There are numerous breakfast sandwiches and wraps, along with three flavors of egg bites and a potato, cheddar, and chive bake.

Of course, there are many other items offered on the regular menu, including hot coffees, drinks, and teas, other Frappuccino blended beverages, cold coffees, iced teas, cold drinks, and a variety of food items.

