Is Starbucks Open on the 4th of July 2022? Hours & Menu Specials

Today is a federal holiday but coffee drinkers can still rely on major chains to keep their doors and drive-through windows open. Most Starbucks stores in the United States typically stay open for the 4th of July and this year is no exception.

Most Starbucks Stores Are Open But May Operate on Limited Hours

There are more than 15,000 Starbucks locations in the United States, according to Statista. The majority are expected to remain open today, although some could close earlier than normal. Country Living published a statement from a Starbucks spokesperson:

We are open on Independence Day in select store locations. Stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs, and customers can find specific store hours at Starbucks.com.

It’s normal for Starbucks stores to open at 5 a.m. and close between 6 and 9 p.m., depending on the specific location. Check the hours for the specific Starbucks store located near you by using the coffee giant’s online locator tool here. You can also confirm times and any special deals on the Starbucks app.

Starbucks Recently Debuted New Summer Items

As of this writing, Starbucks was not promoting any menu specials specific to the 4th of July holiday. However, the company recently added new summer items to the menu. they include two drinks described in a press release as:

Pineapple Passionfruit Starbucks Refreshers: Tropical flavors of pineapple and passionfruit, hand-shaken by Starbucks baristas with real diced pineapple pieces and ice to create a delicious island escape that is 100 calories for a Grande (16 fl oz). Customers can also order the beverage with lemonade for an extra burst of flavor.

Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers: Adds coconut milk to the Pineapple Passionfruit Starbucks Refreshers beverage for a creamy, dreamy, tropical sip that is 140 calories for a Grande (16 fl oz).

Starbucks also debuted a new breakfast sandwich and a dessert item:

Chicken, Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich

Cookies & Cream Cake Pop

Depending on your location, Starbucks is offering bonus points to customers who use the app. Through July 4, participating locations are offering 30 Bonus Stars to customers who spend at least $10 pre-tax in a single order. The stars can be redeemed for free food and drink items.