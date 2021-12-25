Starbucks Christmas Day 2021 Hours Near Me: Is It Open?

Merry Christmas 2021! If you’re looking to relax with your favorite drink from Starbucks on this festive holiday, you may be in luck. Some Starbucks stores are open and operating on limited hours today. Find the location nearest you by clicking here.

Some Starbucks Locations Are Open on Christmas Day But Check Before You Go

Starbucks, which is the world’s largest coffee chain, doesn’t have a standard policy about whether individual locations should stay open or remain closed on Christmas Day. It’s up to specific stores to make those decisions.

A Starbucks media relations spokesperson confirmed with Heavy via email:

Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. We recommend customers look for specific store hours using the Starbucks® app or by visiting our website store locator: Starbucks.com/store-locator. The Starbucks app continues to be the best way for customers to find a store, check store hours, order ahead and use contactless payment.

A few examples of Christmas Day hours for specific stores listed in the online locator tool include:

500 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209: 6:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

1960 Gainesborough Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

3861 East Broad St, Whitehall, OH 43213: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

4044 Connection Point Boulevard D, Charlotte, NC 28212: 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

2571 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324: Closed Christmas Day

201 W Main, Hendersonville, TN 37075: Closed Christmas Day

633 North Saint Clair Street, Chicago, IL 60611: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

3230 Arena Blvd. 210, Sacramento, CA 95834: 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1201 P Street, Lincoln, NE 68508: Closed Christmas Day

1134 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem, OR 97301: 4 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Some locations in the Starbucks online store locator have only their regular hours listed. In that situation, you may want to call the store to confirm they are open.

Starbucks Holiday Drinks Are Served While Supplies Last

The holiday menu is always popular at Starbucks. There isn’t a set end date for these items but it’s safe to assume they’ll be around for only a few more weeks. Individual locations sell the holiday items as long as the supplies last. The holiday drinks include: