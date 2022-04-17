Is Starbucks Open or Closed on Easter 2022? [Store Hours]

Is Starbucks open or closed for Easter this year? Whatever your plans for the Easter holiday, you might need to start or end your day with a pick-me-up from Starbucks. But are the stores open today for you to stop by or pick up a beverage at the drive-through? The answer is yes, most Starbucks stores are open for the Easter holiday today on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Starbucks Are Open, But Store Hours May Vary for Easter

A representative from Starbucks previously told Heavy that store hours aren’t set chainwide and that although most stores are open for Easter holidays, their hours can vary.

This means that while the store near you is likely open, it’s still best if you check your local store’s hours before heading over. You can find the hours of operation at a Starbucks near you on the Starbucks App or by using the Starbucks Store locator at this link.

Hours can vary from store to store. And while some are accepting mobile orders, others may have mobile orders disabled. But the store locator will typically tell you if this is the case too.

Here are step-by-step instructions for digital ordering. The service was first offered in 2020.

Starbucks Delivery Options Are Available

Starbucks stores also offer delivery options. UberEats offers deliveries in many locations. DoorDash also has Starbucks delivery in many locations. Postmates, in participating locations, may offer credits for new customers. Grubhub also delivers from Starbucks in select locations.

Starbucks Specials

Starbucks is offering a number of special limited-time drinks for the occasion, along with their regular menu favorites. While they don’t have any Easter-specific specials, they do have a number of spring specials that are currently listed on their menu.

Current limited-time features and offers include the Pink Drink (strawberry and acai flavors with coconutmilk and real strawberry pieces), the Dragon Drink (sweet mango and dragonfruit flavors with coconutmilk and real dragonfruit pieces), the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmillk Shaken Espresso (Starbucks blonde espresso with caramelized vanilla and oatmilk), the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso (Starbucks blonde espresso with brown sugar flavored syrup, cinnamon, and oatmilk), the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich (aged cheddar, cage-free fried egg, and the Impossible Sausage), a Spinach Feta Wrap (whole-wheat wrap with vegetarian ingredients like spinach, feta, and an egg white), Egg White Red Pepper Bites (with Monterey Jack cheese), and Kale & Mushroom Egg Bites (cooked sous-vide style).

Of course, your regular favorites are also still available, like hot coffees, hot teas, hot drinks, Frappuccino Blended Beverages, cold coffees, iced teas, cold drinks, hot breakfast items, bakery items, lunch menu items, snacks, sweets, oatmeal and yogurt, gift cards, at-home coffee (whole bean and instant), and merchandise like cold cups, tumblers, mugs, water bottles, and more.

Remember that specials vary based on location and can end at any time. You can also participate in Starbucks’ rewards program to earn points that are good toward free food and drinks. If you have gift cards, you can store these on the Starbucks app.

