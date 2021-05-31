Is Starbucks Open or Closed on Memorial Day 2021?

Today is Memorial Day 2021, and whether you’re spending the day at home or with friends and family, you might need to start your day with a pick-me-up from Starbucks. Or you might need a refreshing Starbucks coffee sometime during the day to help keep you going. Is Starbucks open today for Memorial Day 2021? Yes, many Starbucks stores are open today, but hours aren’t guaranteed.

Starbucks’ Store Hours Vary

A representative from Starbucks previously told Heavy that store hours aren’t set chainwide and that although most stores are open on holidays like Memorial Day or even Easter, the hours can vary.

In other words, it’s best if you check your local store’s hours before heading over. You can find the hours of operation at a Starbucks near you on the Starbucks App or using the Starbucks Store locator. Hours can vary from store to store.

If the store near you is open, select locations are letting customers use the Starbucks App to locate a store, order, and pay ahead. You can then pick up from a barista at the door, at the drive-through, or at the counter depending on the store’s options. You can see step-by-step instructions for digital ordering here.

Starbucks Specials

Remember that specials vary based on location and can end at any time. You can also participate in Starbucks’ rewards program to earn free food and drinks.

Here are some of the specials and menu items currently being offered at Starbucks.

Starbucks has a brand new strawberry funnel cake frappuccino drink that includes real funnel-cake pieces and strawberry puree.

You can also get a mango dragonfruit lemonade Starbucks Refreshers beverage. Starbucks notes: “Vibrant and refreshing with real dragonfruit pieces and lemonade.”

Another option is the guava passionfruit coconut drink. Starbucks writes: “Bursting with tropical flavors combined with creamy coconutmik.”

You can also get the traditional and popular Cold Brew, which is “our signature slow-steeped cold brew with a super-smooth taste.”

Another option is the new chocolate almondmilk shaken espresso. Starbucks describes it this way: “Starbucks Blonde Espresso, cocoa and notes of malt shaken together and topped with almondmilk.”

In the food department, Starbucks is offering a bacon, gouda, and egg sandwich, described this way: “Applewood-smoked bacon layered with aged Gouda and a Parmesan frittata.”

Or you can get the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich. Starbucks notes: “Impossible Sausage Made from Plants with a cage-free fried egg and aged Cheddar.”

Of course, the items above are just the featured items for the current season. There are many other items offered on the regular menu, including hot coffees, drinks, and teas, other Frappuccino blended beverages, cold coffees, iced teas, cold drinks, and a variety of food items.

Starbucks stores also offer delivery options. UberEats offers $5 off your first two orders in some locations with code SBXNEW. DoorDash also has Starbucks delivery in many locations. Postmates, in participating locations, is offering SAVE100 for $100 in delivery fee credits for new customers. Grubhub also delivers from Starbucks in select locations. (All promotions are subject to change at any time.)

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates