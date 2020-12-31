Starbucks New Year’s Eve & Day Hours 2020-2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Is Starbucks open on New Year’s Eve 2020 and New Year’s Day 2021? Can you treat yourself to some much-needed coffee over the holiday? The answer depends on the store location.

Starbucks May Be Open for New Year’s Eve & Day, But It Depends on the Location

A representative of Starbucks told Heavy that the stores may be open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but there are no set hours in place chainwide.

“We recommend customers use the Starbucks Store locator and the Starbucks App to determine hours at their local stores,” the representative told Heavy.

In other words, whether or not the store near you is open and what hours it’s open is going to vary from location to location. Some Starbucks locations are closing early for New Year’s Eve, while others are operating regular times.

If the store near you is open, you can order and pay through the Starbucks app to keep everything contactless at select stores. Many have delivery options too. Check your local delivery apps (like Uber Eats) to see if they are delivering Starbucks near you. The Starbucks Uber Eats page is here.

Other locations are letting customers use the Starbucks App to locate a store, order, and pay ahead. You can then pick up from a barista at the door, at the drive-through, or at the counter depending on the store’s options. Here are step-by-step instructions for digital ordering.

If available at your location, simply download the Starbucks App and set up your Starbucks Reward account. Then enable location services and tap the “Order” icon. You can customize your order there for food or drink. Then select the store for your pick up, where you’ll be shown estimated wait times. Then simply go to your designated store and ask the barista for your order.

Starbucks Specials & Menu Items

Here are some of the specials and menu items that Starbucks is currently offering.

Some of the seasonal drinks offered at Starbucks include the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino Blended Beverage (with festive sugar sparkles) and the Irish Cream Cold Brew (cold brew with Irish cream syrup and topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and a hint of cocoa). Other seasonal items include the Chocolate Cake Pop (chocolate cake and buttercream covered in chocolate icing and a dusting of sprinkles). Additional items you may see on the menu to enjoy include a blueberry bagel, cheese and garlic bagel, sprouted grain vegan bagel, Peppermint White Hot Chocolate or Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee Frappuccino, Pumpkin Spike Coffee Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, Eggnog Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink, Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink, various flavored Chive or Veggie Bakes, the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, various flavored sausage or bacon breakfast sandwiches, various flavored Biscottis and cookies, chocolate candy, fruit, almonds, gum, mints, and more.

Remember that specials vary based on location and can end at any time.