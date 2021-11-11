Does Starbucks Offer Freebies on Veterans Day 2021?

It’s Veterans Day 2021! Many retailers and restaurants are offering special discounts and deals today to show appreciation for both our veterans and active service members. Starbucks is one of the businesses offering free coffee all day.

Starbucks Is Serving Free Coffee to Veterans, Active Service Members & Military Spouses

Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee today from Starbucks. Military spouses are also eligible for the freebie.

According to Starbucks’ website, the offer is redeemable only in-person. The freebie is valid for customers who come inside the store or go through the drive-thru.

Starbucks says there is one free coffee per person. Military.com recommends bringing military identification.

The coffee giant notes on its website that the Veterans Day deal is taking place at “participating U.S. Starbucks stores.” If you want to check with your local Starbucks store to verify they’re participating in the deal, click here to find locations.

Starbucks Is Donating Part of Today’s Proceeds to Support Mental Health Services

Starbucks is donating a portion of its sales today to benefit mental health organizations that assist veterans and active service members. According to Starbucks’ website, “For every cup of hot brewed coffee sold nationwide [on Veterans Day], Starbucks is also donating 25 cents to be divided evenly between Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue.”

Headstrong is a non-profit organization that offers confidential mental health treatment at no cost to former and current military members. The group was founded by veterans and 2012 and according to its website, helps veterans address “conditions like PTSD, anxiety, depression, anger management and more.”

Team Red, White & Blue is an organization that offers veterans the opportunity to connect with one another by hosting fitness challenges, community service events and other gatherings.

Mike Erwin, the executive director of Team Red, White & Blue, said in a statement on Starbucks’ website, “The challenges stemming from the ongoing pandemic have made the mental health and wellness of our veteran community, and our entire nation, more critical now than ever before. The support Team RWB receives from Starbucks allows us to reach even more Americans and counter the isolation they can face by getting them outside, moving, and connecting together.”

Starbucks Recently Brought Back Seasonal Holiday Drinks

Nothing cookie cutter about it. A nondairy twist on the vanilla sugar cookie flavor you love — the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. ✨ pic.twitter.com/4Wka2Rgyq0 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 8, 2021

‘Tis the season for Starbucks’ holiday menu. Popular drinks like Peppermint Mocha, the Chestnut Praline Latte, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, the Caramel Brulée Latte, and the Irish Cream Cold Brew have returned to the menu nationwide.

The newest addition to the Starbucks holiday menu is the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. This drink includes “sugar cookie–flavored syrup with Starbucks® Blonde Roast espresso and almondmilk over ice.” It’s then topped with red and green sprinkles.

There are also four designs for Starbucks’ annual red cups. This year’s designs include wrapping paper, ribbons, holiday lights and candy cane.