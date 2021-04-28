How to Attend State of the Union 2021 Watch Parties Near Me

President Joe Biden will deliver his first address to Congress tonight and speak on the State of the Union in 2021. If you’re interested in attending a watch party near you, some events are being scheduled both in-person and in virtual formats.

Biden’s speech to the joint session of Congress will take place in the U.S. House of Representatives at 9 p.m. Eastern time April 28, 2021 on the eve of his 100th day in office. If you are hosting your own watch party or want to tune in, you watch watch the State of the Union 2021 here.

Many watch parties will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some watch parties will be held in small groups at homes, and some watch parties are also held at larger gatherings. No matter how you’d like to watch, read on to find a watch party near you.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Organizations Are Holding Virtual & Digital Watch Parties for the State of the Union Address

Join us online tonight as we watch @POTUS Biden's #SOTU address ushering in the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris Administration. What issue do you want to hear addressed this evening? Follow us on Twitter @NationalAction & on Facebook The National Action Network. pic.twitter.com/XP9Zf8tENS — NationalActionNet (@NationalAction) April 28, 2021

The National Action Network is among the organizations holding a virtual watch party for the State of the Union. The civil rights organization, which has chapters throughout the United States, will be live-tweeting reactions to the speech. They are also gathering questions and feedback in advance of the address.

“Join us online tonight as we watch @POTUS Biden’s #SOTU address ushering in the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris Administration. What issue do you want to hear addressed this evening? Follow us on Twitter @NationalAction & on Facebook The National Action Network,” they wrote on Twitter.

Many networks will be streaming Biden’s address to Congress and featuring commentary. CNN coverage will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time here. You can also stream the speech on YouTube. PBS NewsHour will stream their coverage here.

Didn’t sign up for a watch party? Watch live at 9pEDT on YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter without talking heads commentary. https://t.co/Gxl4ng43ny will feature supplemental info. President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress 2021 | https://t.co/11IlkEbdaF https://t.co/xceuglU366 — Rose L. Jones (@maximumharvest) April 28, 2021

The White House is also streaming Biden’s Joint Address to Congress here.

“The White House livestream will feature supplemental information from senior Administration officials as part of our enhanced viewing experience,” said a briefing of the livestream.

Biden’s speech is known as a Joint Address, not a State of the Union address, because it is his first speech to Congress as president, the briefing explains.

“President Joe Biden’s Speech to Congress on April 28 will be his first speech to Congress as President. As is tradition, the first address to Congress for any new President is called a Joint Address, rather than the State of the Union address,” the briefing says.

Young Professionals Can Gather in Washington, DC for a Watch Party of Biden’s Joint Address to Congress

President Joe Biden is set to unveil an additional $1.8 trillion federal investment in education, child care and paid family leave during his first address to Congress on Wednesday. https://t.co/S1ib2Pm8dx — CNN (@CNN) April 28, 2021

A networking event and watch party event will be held at Busboys and Poets, a restaurant and gathering place in Washington, DC, for Biden’s Joint Address to Congress, according to the website. The event was touted as a way for young professionals, leaders and community activists to gather while enjoying food, drinks and politics.

The event page says: