Stefano Farsura, Kirsten Jordan’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stefano Farsura is a real estate developer and investor who splits his time between New York City and Milan, Italy. He is married to real estate broker Kirsten Jordan, who joined the cast of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York for its 9th season. They have three children together.

Jordan and Farsura, in addition to being spouses, also work together on business deals together. Farsura will appear on-screen with his wife on the reality show.

New episodes of Million Dollar Listing New York air on Thursday nights at 9 PM.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Farsura & Jordan Met in Milan & Have Been Married Since 2011

Farsura and Jordan have been a couple since 2008. Jordan shared on Instagram that she and her husband were together for three years before they tied the knot on June 3, 2011. A search of online records suggests Farsura is about 10 years older than Jordan.

The wedding took place at the American Yacht Club in Rye, New York, according to Jordan’s Instagram page. Jordan graduated from high school in Rye, which is located in Westchester County about 30 miles north of midtown Manhattan.

Jordan and Farsura met in Milan, Italy. Jordan has said she fell in love with the country after studying abroad at the American University of Rome during her junior year of college. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in geography, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Jordan moved to Milan after she finished college and lived there for two years. She said she learned Italian by initially working as a barista. She is now fluent in the language.

2. Stefano Farsura Has Developed More Than 2.5 Million Square Feet of Real Estate Space In His Career

Farsura has been working in the real estate industry for more than two decades. According to his profile on Douglas Elliman, he has developed properties in New York City, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami and Orlando. Farsura says he has developed more than 2.5 million square feet of space, encompassing both commercial and residential properties.

Farsura launched his own real estate investment company, Exclusive Development International, in 2007. According to his LinkedIn account, Farsura’s firm partners with the Colonnade Group on projects.

He joined the Colonnade Group as a managing partner in 2008. It’s a real estate investment and development group that, according to its website, has invested more than $2 billion since 2000 and developed about 1,200 apartments in New York City and Miami.

Farsura is also a founding partner of SF Partners LLC. He explained on LinkedIn that it’s a “New York City real estate investment platform with development, management and loan origination/servicing capabilities.” Farsura added the group primarily lends money to real estate projects in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

3. Farsura & Jordan Are Raising Their 3 Children on the Upper West Side of Manhattan

Jordan and Farsura have two daughters and one son. Their names are Sofia, Biba and Tommy. Fans of Million Dollar Listing New York can expect to see cameos of the couple’s children on this season of the show.

The couple is raising their three children on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Jordan explained to The Real Deal they like the neighborhood because of its residential feel and because it’s close to good schools for the children.

Farsura and Jordan’s children are already world travelers. According to Jordan’s Instagram account, they’ve taken the children on trips to Switzerland, northern Italy and the island of Sardinia in the Mediterranean.

4. Farsura Was a Fan of the Bravo Show Before His Wife Became a Cast Member

VideoVideo related to stefano farsura, kirsten jordan’s husband: 5 fast facts you need to know 2021-05-06T19:00:29-04:00

Jordan is the first woman chosen as a regular cast member on Million Dollar Listing New York. But she told The Real Deal, Farsura was always a fan of the show. She said Farsura often had episodes on in the background while they were working.

Fans can expect to see Farsura during the season. He and Jordan often do business deals together.

Jordan told E! News ahead of the season premiere that fans would get the chance to see “how close we are as a couple, both in business and in having a family together.” She added that Farsura had been “instrumental” when she got started in real estate by working with her on new developments. “It was an incredible experience for me when I was just getting into the business,” she told E! News.

5. Farsura Is a Licensed Real Estate Agent & Is On His Wife’s Douglas Elliman Team

Farsura graduated from the Bocconi University of Milan in 2000, according to his LinkedIn account. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance, as noted on his Colonnade Group profile.

In 2007, Farsura went back to school. He completed a real estate management program at Harvard Business School.

In addition to his work as a developer and investor, state records show Farsura is also a licensed associate broker in New York. He is part of his wife’s team at Douglas Elliman, as noted on his profile on the firm’s website.