Stephen Huszar, ‘Harrison Brock’ in ‘Christmas in the Rockies’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stephen Huszar plays Harrison Brock Fox Nation’s holiday movie Christmas in the Rockies alongside Kimberly Sue-Murray, who plays Kate Jolly in the movie.

The movie also features cameos from Fox News mainstays Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt. Huszar described the movie on his Facebook page saying, “She’s got an axe to grind this Christmas.”

Like his co-star, Huszar is a Toronto-based actor, director and producer, according to his IMDb page. Huszar made his on-screen debut in the 2004 Angie Everhart movie The Cradle Will Fall. Since then, Huszar has appeared in a range of holiday-themed movies for the Hallmark Channel, Lifetime and Netflix. Huszar has also appeared in 12 episodes of the cult Canadian comedy series Letterkenny.

1. Huszar’s Ultimate Acting Dream Is to Appear in Christopher Nolan Movie

Huszar said in a December 2019 interview with TVist that he enjoyed performing in holiday movies because he loves “combining live performance with a romantic comedy storyline as we did in A Homecoming for the Holidays. Having a real Broadway star like Laura Osnes (Bonnie & Clyde, Grease) light up the stage with her incredible talent is a real treat for the audience and myself!” When asked about the growth of the holiday movie genre, Huszar said, “Certainly there’s a lot more opportunity since these platforms have started offering this kind of content and I’m grateful to be working on projects for many of them. This has definitely opened doors for me to be cast in roles in different genres.”

Huszar went on to say that his ultimate acting dream would be to work with British movie director Christopher Nolan. Huszar namechecked some of his favorite actors in a Moments With Mercy interview, they included Mel Gibson, Al Pacino and Paul Newman.

2. Huszar Is a Native of Saskatoon & Grewup Racing Sailboats

Huszar is a native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He attended Aden Bowman Collegiate for high school and went on to study at the University of Saskatchewan. According to his LinkedIn page, Huszar studied finance and business at the school. Huszar said in his TVist interview that he is an avid sailor and grew up with the sport. Huszar is represented by Trisko Talent Management and has his own production company, Hulo Films.

Huszar’s official profile on Hallmark’s website says that he divides his time between Vancouver and Toronto.

Huszar told Moments With Mercy in a 2019 interview that he was born to Hungarian immigrant parents. Huszar said, “I grew up very curious about the world and competed in sports that allowed me to travel and be outside including skiing, sailing and windsurfing. I graduated with a commerce degree and worked in corporate America for a few years before I decided to follow my heart and pursue acting full time.”

3. Despite Appearing in a Horror Movie in 2019, Huszar Is Not a Fan of the Genre

Despite appearing in the horror movie remake Rabid alongside former WWE star CM Punk, Huszar told The Urban Twist in an interview that he is not fan of the genre. Huszar said that his favorite horror movie was Neil Jordan’s 1994 drama Interview With a Vampire. During the same interview, Huszar said that his two favorite parts to play are evil villains in superhero dramas and comedy roles because he loves to make people laugh.

Huszard told Nerd Alert News in a March 2020 interview that the toughest challenge in his career so far was filming during the Canadian winter in a movie that was set in the summer.

4. Huszar Co-Founded an Anti-Bullying Program Named Mindful World

Huszar co-founded the organization named Mindful World. He described the organization as, “produces media and curriculum to help empower youths with practical tools to help deal with bullying in schools and at home,” in his interview with The Urban Twist. The organization produced the 2016 Donald Sutherland movie Milton’s Secret.

In 2018, the group held a parenting summit involving Dr. Stacy Thomas. According to Huszar’s LinkedIn page, he co-founded the organization in January 2013. On that profile, Huszar says, “Mindful World is a content production company that focuses on bringing conscious media and impactful stories to a mainstream audience.”

5. Huszar Got the Acting Bug After Appearing as ‘Old McDonald’ in the 2nd Grade

Huszar said in his Moments With Mercy interview that his first acting experience was in the second grade playing Old McDonald in Old McDonald Had a Farm. Huszar said, “I really had no idea what I was doing, but I sure had a heck of a good time singing and dancing with all my friends up on that school stage. I guess that experience kind of stuck with me when I looked to pursue something I was passionate about.”

