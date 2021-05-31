Subway Restaurant’s Memorial Day Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Today is Memorial Day. It’s a time to remember the veterans who gave their lives and sacrificed so much for our freedom. If you’re wondering if Subway is open on Memorial Day, it varies depending on location. Read on to find out more for May 31, 2021.

Subway Hours Vary By Location Today

A representative from Subway confirmed with Heavy that it’s up to each individual restaurant whether or not they are open today and exactly what hours they are open.

It’s always best to call your local franchise to check on hours or visit the store locator page here to check for hours and availability of restaurants.

Subway is also offering contact-free curbside pickup at participating locations. Delivery is also available in select areas from DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, or Postmates.

Are There Any Specials or Freebies Today?

A representative also confirmed with Heavy that there will be no chainwide Memorial Day specials this year. Last year, Subway offered a buy-one-get-one-free sandwich special, but there is no chainwide freebie being offered this year.

However, there are other promotions you might be interested in.

An ongoing promotion that’s not tied to Memorial Day allows you to get a free six-inch sub when you spend $25 on gift cards through June 30, according to Subway’s website. Subway does note that there is a maximum of four free six-inch subs per order, and this is not valid on bulk orders. The free subs must be redeemed between July 1 and August 31, 2021.

Subway’s website also notes that participating locations are offering 50% off a footlong when you buy a footlong and put in your order online. Just use the code BOGO50. This offer is only available through the app or online and is only available at select stores for a limited time.

If you join the Subway MyWay Rewards program, you can earn points and be eligible for surprise rewards and exclusive offers. You can join here.

Subway also has a new sandwich available for ordering called the Fresh Melt. For just an additional $1, you can make any footlong sandwich into a Fresh Melt.

Subway has been focusing much of its social media strategy on advertising the new Fresh Melts. These come in steak and cheese, ham and cheese, tuna, or other varieties.

Subway has many delicious menu items right now that you might like to try. You can choose from sandwiches, signature wraps, protein bowls, Fresh Fit choices, salads, and breakfast items. Subway also offers Kids’ meals and sides, along with drinks. Subway also has breakfast items on its menu. The protein bowls come in black forest ham, chicken and bacon ranch, cold cut combo, Italian BMT, oven roasted chicken, meatball marinara, spicy Italian, steak and cheese, sweet onion chicken teriyaki, turkey breast, and tuna.

The general menu is listed here. You can also find the full menu for your location on the Order Now page here, where you’ll need to include your location to see the exact items available near you. Menu items might vary by location.

