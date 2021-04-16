Suds2Go on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Gabe and Cindy Trevizo took their company, suds2go, and its products to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors.

According to the episode synopsis, the husband and wife duo from Gilbert, Arizona, “take portability to a whole new level with their one-of-a-kind handwashing device.”

The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their company and products to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner.

Here’s what you should know about Suds2Go on Shark Tank:

1. Suds2Go Was Created by a Family for Families

According to the company website, Suds2Go was started to make things easier for families.

“From soccer and baseball practice to spur-of-the-moment picnics in the park and weekend camping trips, our family has made the outdoors our second home,” the website reads. “As parents of four active children under the age of eight, we quickly realized that something as simple as washing hands when away from home, getting hands truly clean, can be a major challenge.”

Suds2Go was created as a way to make it easier to wash hands away from home and encourage people to get outside.

2. Suds2Go is a Portable Handwashing System

Suds2Go is a portable handwashing system that offers a way for people to be able to wash their hands without a sink available.

“With a single pump, this portable handwashing system provides foamy soap in the palm of your hand, giving you the confidence to have more adventures and create special memories together,” the website reads.

Using the Suds2Go is an easy process; simply fill with foaming soap and water, then pump out the soap and rinse your hands.

3. There Are Now Mini Suds2Go Systems Available

If the Suds2Go is too large, then the mini size is also available to purchase. These mini systems fit on the top of a water bottle like a cap and offer the same results.

“With one pump, it puts foamy soap in the palm of your hand,” the website reads. “Proven to be the best way to eliminate germs, the #1 cause of illnesses in adults and children. Simply by washing the hands.”

To use, press the cap onto any standard disposable water bottle. The mini system can deliver 30 pumps of soap, and they are not refillable.

4. Multiple Kits Are Available for Purchase

At the time of writing, there are multiple products and kits available to purchase.

The premium starter kit, which sells for $96.24 on sale, comes with two bottles of Suds2Go, a set of new Suds2Go caps, a 4 ounce Suds2go foaming hand soap and two Suds2Go hand towels.

The basic starter kit comes with two bottles of Suds2Go as well as two Suds2Go caps for $76.49, and the smaller hero pack comes with one bottle of Suds2Go, one 4 ounce Suds2Go foaming hand soap and one Suds2Go hand towels for $45.57. One Suds2Go bottle sells for $36.99.

All products are available through the company website.

5. Suds2Go Has Raised Over $12,000 on Kickstarter

Suds2Go raised money on Kickstarter by pre-selling the product.

The campaign launched in 2019 with the hopes of sending out the products by May 2019. The most recent update on the Kickstarter campaign was in October 2020 announcing the arrival of the SudsCaps.

The recent comments on the Kickstarter page are backers saying that they have not received their products, though the comments are over one month old.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if Suds2Go can score a deal.

