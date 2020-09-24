We Think We Know Who the Sun is on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4

The Masked Singer was back Wednesday, September 23 with its fourth season. The premiere featured six Group A contestants — but only five performances because this year, one contestant is actually a duo.

But the first performer to take the stage was the Sun. Here’s what we learned about her during the premiere and the best guesses for the Sun’s identity so far:

The ‘Masked Singer’ Sun Clues

Preview: This Sun Has Set Many Records | Season 4 | THE MASKED SINGERWho could be under the Sun mask? Don't miss the season premiere of THE MASKED SINGER, WED SEP 23rd only on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer… 2020-09-08T23:17:18Z

In a preview video, the Sun says she “has set quite a few records.” The video package on the show contained a sign that read “Gold Member” and mentioned “extreme seasons.” It also talked about how ever since she “sprung into existence” she was the “center of the universe,” but then there was a Mickey Mouse silhouette and the Sun said she fell into a “deep depression” where she was “frozen.” But then from “within the darkness of a quiet place,” she transformed into “a ray of light.” There was also a jaguar sitting by the pool.

In the FOX super sneak peek, it also teased that the Sun “knows how to shine like a torch, even during the freezing winter.”

After her performance, Sun told Nick Cannon, “When I put this mask on, I felt like it was a reflection of who I am personally. I like it.”

FOX has told us that the season four contestants combined have “one Golden Globe win, four Golden Globe Nominations, one BAFTA win, eight Billboard wins, seven BET award wins, one Lifetime Achievement Award, four Teen Choice Awards, three People’s Choice Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards, six Emmy nominations, and seven NAACP award nominations.”

Their combined net worth is almost $400 million, they’ve appeared in three Broadway shows, they’ve earned 25 multi-platinum records, five Grammy wins, four college degrees, one honorary degree, two of them are New York Times bestselling authors, they have over 64 tattoos, they have 15 marriages, nine divorces, and 28 children, they have seven gold medals, 13 other medals and trophies, three world records, 10 Hall of Fame inductions, five Super Bowl appearances, and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

So, which ones of those belong to the Sun?

The Sun on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

VideoVideo related to we think we know who the sun is on ‘the masked singer’ season 4 2020-09-23T20:05:38-04:00

The Sun absolutely slayed Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You.” The judges were all flabbergasted. Nicole Scherzinger guessed it was American Idol alum Katharine McPhee, Jenny McCarthy guessed Demi Lovato, and Ken gave his usual off-the-wall guess with Madonna.

Lovato is a solid choice. We also thought maybe it was Miley Cyrus? The voice sounded a lot like LeAnn Rimes, but a former Disney star would make more sense — though Rimes did film a Disney Channel TV special in 1997 called “LeAnn Rimes in Concert.”

Rimes has also been open about her battle with depression, telling People earlier this year that when she went through her divorce from Dean Sheremet and got together with Eddie Cibrian, the public shaming was “a deep thing” that she took on and eventually had to great treatment for. So perhaps Rimes is the Sun?

The Masked Singer season four airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX

READ NEXT: New Reality Star Lost Her Son to a Drug Overdose in 2009