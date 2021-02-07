Super Bowl 2021: Food Deals & Freebies

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and that means restaurants are offering deals and freebies to get people fed for the big game. Food deals range from pizza to wings to desserts, and they’re available all over the nation.

While many restaurants are offering discounts on large orders for game day, some places are offering deals on individual meals too. Be sure to call your local location for hours and to confirm that the specials are going on there, as not all specials are good in all locations.

Here are the deals we know about for Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021:

Pizza Specials for Super Bowl Sunday

There aren’t that many specials for pizza for the big game day, but there are still a couple for people to choose from.

Digiorno is offering a deal that will only come into play if the score reads 3-14 or 14-3 at any point during the game. If that happens, then Digiorno will tweet out a link and fans will be able to receive free pizza.

7-Eleven is offering a whole pizza (either hot or take and bake) for $1 when ordered as delivery through their app on Super Bowl Sunday. In-store 7Rewards members can get two pizzas for $10.

Blaze Pizza is offering a special for carryout or curbside. Hungry customers can get one large pepperoni pizza for $9.95 or a Party of One Bundle, which includes an 11-inch, one-topping pizza and a drink for $7.95.

Domino’s is offering the usual $5.99 mix and match deal, which includes medium two-topping pizzas, bread twists, salads, cookie brownies, chicken, oven-baked sandwiches, stuffed cheesy bread, eight-piece orders of boneless chicken wings or pasta.

Wing Specials for Super Bowl Sunday

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering free wings, but only if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. If that happens, then fans will be able to get six traditional or boneless wings for free at any Buffalo Wild Wings location in the U.S. and Canada.

Hooters is doing a similar special. If the Super Bowl goes into overtime, then people watching the game at the restaurant can get six free wings.

Applebees is offering 40 free boneless wings for every $40 online order placed using BIGGAME as the promo code at checkout.

Beef O Brady’s is offering 25 boneless wings for $19.99.

Other Specials for Super Bowl Food & Delivery Options

QDOBA Mexican Eats is offering free guac and queso, which is something they do every day.

Umami Burger created a $40 feast-for-four including two double cheeseburgers, bacon burgers, cheesy tots, thin fries, sweet potato fries and onion rings, and the special is available through February 7.

Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering free delivery with a minimum order of $10 through the Moe’s app.

Red Lobster is offering the “Big Game Bundle”, which includes free Pepsi for to-go and delivery orders. The bundle comes with two large sides, three seafood favorites, and eight Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The bundle is $46.99.

Insomnia Cookies is offering a Commercial Break Snacker Pack, which comes with two classic cookies, two deluxe cookies, two brownies, six mini cookies, one dipper cup of choice and one pint of ice cream for $25.

