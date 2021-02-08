VideoVideo related to watch: super bowl 2021 halftime show performance 2021-02-07T20:27:18-05:00

Tonight, The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show for the first time. He started off his act in a car and then smoothly made his way into his big performance.

A full choir opened up the performance in the stands and then The Weeknd joined them, stepping out in a red glitter blazer. His first song of the night was “Starboy”. The Weeknd followed it up by singing his hit “The Hills”.

The Weeknd then took his performance into what appeared to be a maze of lights to perform “Can’t Feel My Face”. He was soon bombarded by dancers donned in black and red suits with their faces covered in bandages.

Making his way back to his stage, to sing “I Feel It Coming”, followed by “Save Your Tears”.

The Weeknd then delivered a performance of his song “Earned It”, a song many know from the movie Fifty Shades of Grey.

The Weeknd’s bandaged dancers then took the field marching along to the beat as lights blinked on and off in red throughout the stadium.

“Blinded by the Lights” was next in the lineup and the field was filled with energetic dancing and music.

At the end of the set, the dancers dropped to the ground and fireworks erupted, along with applause.

An Insider Called the Show Historic

Prior to the event, Page Six reported that The Weeknd’s big performance would take place “in the stands”. An insider dished to Page Six about the behind the scenes details on the performance.

The insider said, “It’s a total of 1,000 people, and they can’t touch the field. How do you pull off a show that’s not on the field and is as impactful as its ever been with same level of entertainment? Wait till you see it, it’s beautifully done. It’s different and it’s historic.”

When announcing that he would be the star of the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show, The Weeknd stated, “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” as reported by NBC Sports.

The Weeknd Confirmed There Wouldn’t Be Any Surprise Performers

The Weeknd with this fire intro. One of the greatest Artists of our time. #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/q1Cus8FMZp — Amarilis Rodriguez Gomez (@nenita1127) February 8, 2021

The Weeknd also revealed to the NFL that there would be no special guests. He confirmed, “I’ve been reading a lot of rumors. There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So, there’s no special guests, no.”

In past years, there have often times been surprise performers who participate in Super Bowl halftime.

When The Black Eyed Peas headlined Super Bowl in 2011, Usher and Slash were guest performers during the show. And when Madonna was the headliner the following year, she had several guests in the mix, from Nicki Minaj to Cee Lo Green, according to IMDb.

Jay Z Has Given The Weeknd His Approval

Ahead of the big event, Jay Z and Roc Nation teamed up with The Weeknd to put together this halftime show. After The Weeknd was announced as this year’s Super Bowl performer, Us Weekly reported that Jay Z publicly stated, “The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

In addition, the NFL chief media and business officer, Brian Rolapp, also released a statement. According to CBS Sports, Rolapp said, “We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi halftime stage. Halftime show performances have a history of excellence and creativity, and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV.”

This was The Weeknd’s first time ever performing at the Super Bowl.

READ NEXT: The Weeknd Stuns with New Face