Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show Time & Channel

Get the rundown on the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, with all the details on what time the show airs, what channel it’s on, who’s performing and how long it will last.

The Super Bowl will look at bit different this year due to the pandemic. According to NBC Sports, it will be the smallest crowd in Super Bowl history, with approximately 25,000 fans in the stands.

Read on below for all of the information on the Super Bowl 2021 halftime event.

SUPER BOWL 2021 HALFTIME SHOW TIME: Kickoff for the Super Bowl starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and then the halftime show will begin around 8 p.m. ET, according to NBC Sports. But, this is not always the case. It depends on the clock for the game.

SUPER BOWL 2021 HALFTIME SHOW CHANNEL: The Super Bowl will run roughly from 6:30 – 10 p.m. ET on the CBS network, with the kickoff show starting at 6 p.m. ET. In the kickoff show, the National Anthem and America the Beautiful will be performed.

WHEN THE SUPER BOWL 2021 HALFTIME SHOW STARTS & ENDS: When it comes to the length of the halftime show, over the years, they generally have lasted from 12 to 15 minutes, according to SB Nation. Patriots player James Develin once told SB Nation that the players in the game have an extra long intermission when it comes to the Super Bowl halftime show because the break for them is longer than usual.

Well, this year, the break may be extra long. According to The Weeknd, in an interview with Billboard, he will be breaking a record, with halftime lasting 24 minutes in length.

SUPER BOWL LV HALFTIME HEADLINER: Award-winning artist The Weeknd is the sole headliner for this year’s Super Bowl. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, revealed on Instagram that he is not planning to have any guest performers in the mix.

SUPER BOWL LV HALFTIME LOCATION: The Super Bowl is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. As for the halftime show, the NY Times has reported that The Weeknd will spend a good amount of his performance in the stands. The NY Times also reported that The Weeknd said he wants to be “respectful to the viewers at home” with his performance. He then said, “The story will continue, but definitely we’ll keep it PG for the families.”

