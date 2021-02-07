Super Bowl 2021 Performance List & Schedule Times

In what is shaping up to be an epic matchup between Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Super Bowl LV, there are also several pre-game and halftime specials and performances to check out. Here are the Super Bowl 55 performance times and schedule for the pregame coverage, the National Anthem, “America the Beautiful” and more.

CBS’ Pregame Special ‘The Super Bowl Today’

Joe Montana on Tom Brady and who's winning Super Bowl LV | CBS Sports HQJoe Montana joined CBS Sports HQ to talk Tom Brady, his thoughts on the Chiefs explosive offense, and who's winning SB LV. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL: youtube.com/user/CBSSportsHQ FOLLOW US ON: Facebook – facebook.com/CBSSports/ Instagram – instagram.com/cbssports/ Twitter – twitter.com/CBSSportsHQ #NFL #49ers #Chiefs #Buccaneers #JoeMontana 2021-02-04T17:14:34Z

Ahead of the big game, CBS is airing a four-hour retrospective about Super Bowls past and present called The Super Bowl Today from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. According to the CBS press release, the special will “examine Kenny Washington’s re-integration of the NFL in the 1940s, relive Whitney Houston’s memorable National Anthem, look at the ascension of Black quarterbacks in the modern NFL and celebrate women trailblazers in the NFL, as well as honor COVID-19 frontline and essential workers who have helped the nation this past year.”

There will also be a special interview by James Brown of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who will discuss the current state of the NFL, plus other interviews with Mahomes, Brady, head coaches Bruce Arians and Andy Reid, Rob Gronkowski, and Jason Pierre-Paul.

Additionally, there will be special segments from Nickelodeon’s game show Unfiltered, Showtime’s late-night hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero sitting down with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and James Corden of The Late Late Show hanging out with halftime show performer The Weeknd.

Finally, during the 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT hour, CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell sits down with President Joe Biden for an in-depth interview. The first part of the interview aired Friday, February 5 during the CBS Evening News and the second part aired Sunday, February 7 during Face the Nation.

The Pre-Game Performances

H.E.R. talks Super Bowl performance, Golden Globe nomination — EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWGrammy-winning R&B musician and Vallejo native H.E.R. will be on the national stage this Sunday, performing at the Super Bowl. abc7ne.ws/2MpQN6x The artist was also just nominated for her first Golden Globe. The song "Fight for You" is in the Best Original Song category. #HER #HERFightForYou #SuperBowl #GoldenGlobes 2021-02-04T17:49:30Z

If you don’t want to miss “America the Beautiful” and the National Anthem, start tuning in to the big game beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. (real name Gabriella Wilson) will take the stage for “America the Beautiful,” followed by a collaboration between Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan on “The Star-Spangled Banner.” They are the first pair to sing the National Anthem since 2006 when Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin did it.

The Halftime Show

The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Unlike ANYTHING Done BeforeThe Weeknd opens up to ET’s Kevin Frazier at a press conference ahead of his Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performance. The 30-year-old singer talks about doing a performance unlike anything he’s ever done before, including how his team built a stage into the stands. The Weeknd also shares if he’ll be incorporating his… 2021-02-04T23:00:06Z

The Weeknd is headlining this year’s halftime show, which should be a rousing spectacle of showmanship that viewers have come to expect from the Super Bowl.

Super Bowls tend to run right around three and a half hours and the halftime takes up about 30 minutes of that, so each half is roughly 90 minutes. So if the halftime show is your favorite part of the Super Bowl, expect it to start right around 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT. Maybe tune in by 7:45 p.m. just to be safe.

In a pre-show press conference, The Weeknd teased for Entertainment Tonight that for his halftime show, “we wanted to kind of do something we’d never done before.”

“Due to COVID and for the safety of the players and the workers, we kind of built the stage within the stadium [stands]. We’re also using the field as well, but we wanted to kind of do something that we’ve never done before,” said The Weeknd, adding that they’ll “definitely keep it PG for the families” watching at home.

Super Bowl LV airs from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, immediately followed by the series premiere of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah and Chris Noth.

