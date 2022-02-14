WATCH: Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show Performance [FULL]

Dr. Dre was joined by his famous friends – Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar – on the Halftime Stage at Super Bowl LVI.

Full video coming shortly.

In a surprise appearance, 50 cent also appeared upside down.

50 Cent is in the upside down #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/qWKAo0kZSR — Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) February 14, 2022

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in the NFL’s announcement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

The hip-hop legends will be joined by deaf musicians Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes, marking what NBC Chicago reported is the first American Sign Language performance for the halftime stage.

Pepsi Marketing Vice President, Todd Kaplan, said in a press release, “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.”

“This year we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration,” Adam Harter, Senior Vice President of Media, Sports and Entertainment at PepsiCo, added. “Along with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try and push the limits on what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music; this year’s superstar line-up is sure to deliver a mind-blowing performance.”

The halftime performance takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California where the Los Angeles Rams are facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

