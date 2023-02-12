How Much Commercials Cost in the 2023 Super Bowl

Advertisers are shelling out big bucks for a spot during Super Bowl LVII, spending an average of $7 million for 30 seconds of airtime according to USA Today Ad Meter. That breaks down to approximately $233,333 per second.

Variety backed up these figures, with its source saying the network sold in-game ads for “north of $7 million.” That person explained to the outlet that advertisers who bought multiple spots or have established relationships with FOX may have negotiated a deal for ads costing between $6 million and $7 million.

Commercial costs have continued to rise since the first Super Bowl in 1967, with USA Today Ad Meter reporting a 30-second spot cost just $37,500. Fast forward a few decades, in-game ad revenue for the Super Bowl in 2022 totaled $578.4 million, according to Statista.

This year’s cost is up $500,000 from last year’s big game, which aired on NBC, and $1.4 million since the Super Bowl last aired on FOX in 2020, per figures from USA Today Ad Meter.

There were approximately 70 in-game commercial spots up for grabs, according to NBC 5 Chicago.

Despite the high price tag, Variety reported 95% of the advertising slots were sold by September 2022. The publication added just days ahead of kickoff that FOX sold the final few commercial spots.

Anheuser-Busch Ended Its Exclusivity Deal Allowing for Other Alcohol Brands to Advertise During Super Bowl LVII

The advertising landscape has shifted going into Super Bowl LVII. As Adweek reported in June 2022, Anheuser-Busch did not resign its exclusivity deal which has been in effect since 1989. This move opened up the opportunity for the promotion of other alcohol brands during the big game.

But, do not count out the beer company. Anheuser-Busch will promote its brands Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Busch Light during its three minutes of air time, reported CNN. An additional 30-second spot narrated by actor Kevin Bacon will air regionally, according to the publication.

“We are the biggest advertiser,” Anheuser-Busch’s Chief Marketing Officer Benoit Garbe told CNN, adding that the “reality is that there was no true exclusivity” since competitors could buy regional ads.

Super Bowl LVII Will See a Decrease in Automotive Ads

This year’s game will also see a decrease in automotive ads, despite being the largest industry block at $99.3 million during Super Bowl LVI, reported CNBC.

According to the publication, the cost-cutting measures come on the heels of pandemic-related delays as automakers increase their investments in electric vehicles and brace for an upcoming economic downturn.

CNBC reported that General Motors, Kia and Stellantis’ Ram and Jeep Brands are still expected to advertise on Sunday. The publication adds that Porsche will collaborate with Paramount for a pre-game spot.

“This has less to do with the Super Bowl itself and more to do with individual issues within the automotive industry,” Advertiser Perceptions’ Director of Business Intelligence, Eric Haggstrom, told CNBC. “The auto industry has been battered by supply chain issues, inflation eating into consumer budgets, and rising interest rates that have made car payments dramatically more expensive.”

Super Bowl LVII Ads Are Bringing the Nostalgia

Viewers can anticipate an increase in nostalgia, as CNBC reported that major brands have tapped stars from the 1980s and 1990s.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek, Mike Myers, Kevin Bacon, Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Rodman, William Shatner, Kevin Hart and Andy Richter are among the celebrities appearing in Super Bowl commercials, according to the outlet.

Super Bowl LVII will see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 12, 2023 on FOX.

