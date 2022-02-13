How Much Do the 2022 Super Bowl Commercials Cost?

The 2022 Super Bowl begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, February 13 on NBC.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off with Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige will performing at the halftime show. Country singer Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem. And then, of course, there are the Superbowl commercials.

96.4 million people tuned into the Super Bowl on CBS in 2021. Although it was the least-watched Super Bowl game since 2007, the Super Bowl is still the biggest television event of the year. The viewership that the Super Bowl draws in means that the whacky commercials that will grace your television screen tonight have a big price tag.

How much exactly do Super Bowl commercials cost? Here’s what you need to know.

Prices Are Higher Than Ever in 2022

According to Variety, in June 2021, NBC was telling potential advertisers that a 30-second time slot during the Super Bowl would cost $6 million.

The Sporting News reported that CBS opened the bidding for 2021 Super Bowl ads at $5.6 million, which matched the average cost of ads in 2020. By contrast, many commercial spots of the same length sold for more than $6.5 million this year. Some 30-second ads even sold for a whopping $7 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Variety reports that NBC also told potential advertisers that if they wanted to secure the most coveted commercial slots, such as in the first quarter of the game or the first slot in a commercial break, they would have to buy an equal amount of advertising time during their 2022 Winter Olympics coverage.

Which Companies Will Have Super Bowl Ads This Year?

Due to the hefty price tag, Super Bowl commercials are typically reserved for the most well-known brands and companies in America. They also have a reputation for being funny or downright weird — basically, anything that will get people talking about the commercial online or at the water cooler on Monday morning.

This year, the lineup of companies getting Super Bowl air time include Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, BMW, Caesar’s Sportbook, Carvana, DraftKings, Doritos, and Expedia. Crypto.com, which has ads featuring Matt Damon, will have its first-ever Superbowl ad. The number one selling avocado brand in the United States, Avocados From Mexico, is back with an ad featuring Andy Richter after not having a Superbowl ad last year.

According to E! News, you can expect to see Matthew McConaughey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Guy Fieri, Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson, Jim Carey, Anna Kendrick, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Ewan McGregor, and Kevin Kart in this year’s Super Bowl ads.

You’ll even see Demi Moore and Mila Kunis in an AT&T commercial that pokes fun at the fact that they’ve both been romantically involved with Ashton Kutcher.

Are Super Bowl 2022 Ads Sold Out?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all the advertising spots for the big game were sold. NBC says that 40% of the companies (about 30 companies total) who bought ads this year are new to Super Bowl advertising.

Most of the new companies were from the entertainment, technology, travel, health and wellness, and automotive sectors.