What Songs to Expect at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

What songs can you expect at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show? What’s the playlist? Expect a show celebrating hip hop and R&B, Los Angeles style.

According to CNN, the Super Bowl halftime show is expected to be an ode to 1990s-era hip hop and R&B music and stars. A trailer video, which you can watch below, was released by “Straight Outta Compton” director F. Gary Gray. It is titled, “The Call.” It gives a hint of some of the songs you can expect during the halftime show.

From it, we get a sense of some of the songs likely to make the halftime show playlist: “Rap God” by Eminem. “The Next Episode” by Snoop Dogg. “Family Affair” by Mary J. Blige. “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar. “California Love” by Dr. Dre.

The Super Bowl will be held on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the trailer, you see an older Eminem looking at a younger version of himself. Then Snoop emerges in a classic low-rider car. Blige enters in a blue coat. She’s seen in Times Square and gets in a car to Los Angeles. Lamar is seen writing songs. Finally, there is a beach scene with a large keyboard. We see the skyline of Los Angeles, and Dr. Dre appears on screen. They all walk toward the Super Bowl at the end of the video.





Play



The Call | Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show OFFICIAL TRAILER Directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray, “The Call” features Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for an epic Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer. Scored by Adam Blackstone, “The Call” features a musical compilation of iconic tracks “Rap God,” “The Next Episode,” “Family Affair,” “HUMBLE.,” “Still D.R.E.,” and “California… 2022-01-20T13:45:01Z

Here’s what you need to know:

Dr. Dre Promises That the Show Will Introduce the ‘Next Saga’ of His Career

Dr. Dre wrote on Instagram that the performance will “introduce the next saga of my career.”

He wrote:

I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!

Thus, there could also be a surprise or two.

Some of the Performers Described Preparing for the Super Bowl Halftime Show





Play



Super Bowl LVI: Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg's Halftime Press Conference Before they hit the stage for the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime show in Los Angeles, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige dished on what to expect in a press conference hosted by Nate Burleson and MJ Acosta-Ruiz. 2022-02-11T23:22:02Z

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar are performing, according to CNN. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Blige spoke about what people can expect at a press conference before the Super Bowl. You can watch that video above. Dre said the artists want to inspire kids and make it the “best Super Bowl halftime show ever.”

Although the exact playlist hasn’t been released, CNN reported that the artists are expected to perform “a rousing rendition of their greatest hits.”

Blige explained how she prepares for the Super Bowl.

“Rest. Train. Stay quiet. Stay out of trouble. That’s really it,” she said.

“I’m a professional trainer, so my cardio is definitely on point,” Snoop said.

Dre added, “I wake up and count my blessings.”

They mentioned Michael Jackson, Prince, and Justin Timberlake as past Super Bowl halftime performers they liked. They said people can look forward to surprises during this Super Bowl halftime show, but they wouldn’t say what.

Snoop said the show will be “gangster.”

The Artists Stressed the Important of Hip Hop





Play



Video Video related to what songs to expect at the 2022 super bowl halftime show 2022-02-13T16:45:26-05:00

The artists explained why it’s important that hip hop is a focus in the 2022 Super Bowl.

“Keeping it all the way real, I’m not trying to be egotistical or anything like that, but who else could do this show in LA?” said Dre.

He said that it’s an LA Super Bowl featuring an LA team and LA hip hop and soul.

Snoop said: “This is a great moment considering the stadium was built a couple years ago. I have people I know who built the stadium…this is a blessing. The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the world, and hip hop is the biggest form of music in the world.”

He said that Blige is the “Queen of R and B” and Dre is the “King of hip hop,” describing hip hop as “representing about change and moving forward. We know a lot of people didn’t want hip hop on stage, but we’re here now and ain’t nothing you can do about it.”

Dre called hip hop the “biggest genre of music on the planet right now.” He said it took too long for “us to be recognized…We’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us in the future.”

Dre said they are going to be “dope” on stage.

READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend