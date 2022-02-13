How to Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 Online

Get ready for the spectacle as only the Super Bowl can do it when the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show airs at approximately 8 p.m. ET (the game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET) on Sunday, February 13 on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show online:

The Call | Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show OFFICIAL TRAILER Directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray, "The Call" features Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for an epic Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer. Scored by Adam Blackstone, "The Call" features a musical compilation of iconic tracks "Rap God," "The Next Episode," "Family Affair," "HUMBLE.," "Still D.R.E.," and "California…"

The performers for the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI include Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, plus for the first time in the history of the Super Bowl, there will be American Sign Language artists — deaf musicians Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes will sign the halftime show, according to the NBC press release.

It continues:

At Super Bowl LV last year, Wawa wowed the world with his ASL rendition of the National Anthem and America the Beautiful, with his performance viewed by more than 8 million people. Wawa has been a trailblazer as an acclaimed recording artist in the Hip Hop world and developed his own niche: Dip Hop, which he defines as “Hip Hop through deaf eyes.” Wawa is thrilled to return to the Super Bowl and fulfill his dream of bringing the beauty of ASL to the Halftime Show. Sean Forbes is a long-time deaf hip hop artist from Detroit who has produced several hit songs. In 2011 Sean released a music video called “Let’s Mambo” featuring Oscar award-winning actress and two-time Super Bowl pregame performer Marlee Matlin. In 2012 Sean released his debut album Perfect Imperfection and toured the world promoting it. In February of 2020, Forbes released an album called “Little Victories” which reached #1 on the iTunes and Amazon charts for a hip-hop album, and #1 on Amazon for nationwide album sales upon its release. Sean is the co-founder of DPAN (Deaf Professional Arts Network) a 501c3 nonprofit which showcases the talents of deaf performers worldwide and also ensures that music is artistically accessible to the Deaf Community. Viewers can enjoy the full ASL performances of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, as well as the National Anthem and America the Beautiful performed by Sandra Mae Frank, acclaimed deaf actress from NBC’s “New Amsterdam,” on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

According to the NBC press release, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show marks the first time these five legendary hip hop artists have performed together, touting that “collectively, these artists have been awarded 43 Grammys and have created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums.”

It continues, “While all five artists have deeply influenced this genre of music, each brings a unique style to the world’s biggest stage for what’s sure to be 12 minutes of unforgettable greatness.”

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre in a statement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show airs Sunday, February 13 at roughly 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.