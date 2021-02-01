Super Bowl 2021 Events & Performances Schedule & Times

It’s Super Bowl LV, but 2021 may not look the same when it comes to the events schedule for the week.

The Super Bowl usually has many activities, concerts and events going on during the week leading up to the big day. But, this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced change and restrictions, according to USA Today. This does not mean that all events are canceled.

“Media Day”, which also is known as “Opening Night”, takes place on the Monday before the Super Bowl, today. USA Today has reported that this year all interviews will be done via Zoom. The NFL has reported that Opening Night will air on the NFL network at 8 p.m. ET.

When it comes to some of the usual parties held throughout the week of the Super Bowl, there will be events going completely virtual.

The Super Bowl Experience Is Not Canceled

The “Super Bowl Experience” will be held completely outside. According to the NFL, this event is being carried out at several parks in the Tampa area, from Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – Saturday, February 6, 2021.

The NFL released this statement about this year’s Super Bowl Experience, “Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s is the most exciting continuous event surrounding Super Bowl LV. Super Bowl Experience is the NFL and Super Bowl LV Host Committee’s free-to-the-public fan fest, offering participatory games, youth football clinics, merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa, and virtual autograph sessions with NFL players. NFL Experience also will feature personalized digital photos, a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, a virtual reality experience, an enhanced Super Bowl rings display, and photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy!”

There Will Be a Two-Night Light Show

The Super Bowl Light Show will take place on Friday, February 5th and Saturday, February 6th, according to Patch. The short laser show will start at 8:55 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. local time.

WTSP reported the NFL releasing this statement about the event, “The location will provide 360-degree viewing of show with the back of the ship facing Tampa General Hospital, providing a safe distance viewing environment for fans along the waterfront due to large viewing angles.”

Eventbrite Lists Several Super Bowl Parties for 2021

According to Eventbrite, there are still Super Bowl parties going on, some private, while others are open to the public. There is a party at a “luxury beach house”, with tickets on sale for $25 – $1,000. The party promises “adult entertainment”, a chef and a DJ.

The Medusa Lounge is hosting a “Ballers” party. Ticket prices range from free to $2,000. The event will include a Super Bowl watch party and afterparty. There are several other watch parties going on for Super Bowl Sunday on Eventbrite as well.

The day before the Super Bowl, on February 6, 2021, a “Savage Brunch” will be held and will feature music by Jazzy Jeff. Tickets for this event range from $25 – $250.

There are also events going on throughout the week at lounges, gentlemen’s clubs, and sports bars. Find a list of events here.

On Super Bowl Sunday 2021, tailgating is prohibited at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

