How to Watch the 2022 Super Bowl Pre-Game Show Online

The Super Bowl LVI pre-game show kicks off starting at 1 p.m. Eastern and 10 a.m. Pacific times on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch the 2022 Super Bowl pre-game show streaming online for free:

The pre-game coverage for Super Bowl LVI runs for five and a half hours ahead of the big game. Hosted by Mike Tirico, it will feature in-depth analysis on the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, plus Lester Holt will sit down for an interview with President Joe Biden.

In a conference call with reporters, NBC sports executive producer Sam Flood previewed the pre-game coverage, saying they are having a hard time paring it down to five hours.

“We are very excited, a five-hour pregame show – it seems like a lot of time but with all the great stories that are coming out of this Super Bowl, we could use 10 hours. So, we’re trying to figure out how to get it all in,” said Flood.

He continued, “We’ve got great content, had fabulous feature shoots with both teams who were welcoming and gave us incredible access as we got to know the players and tell some of the great stories of the players. We also have a number of elements that will lean into the location, the history of LA and the Super Bowl, and some more serious content as well. But it’s a great mix of content that builds and focuses on the game as we get closer to game time. We start more general, move in, and focus as we get to the players on the field as they warm up for the big game.”

Then at 6 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Pacific, Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry will host a star-studded kick-off tribute to the Super Bowl.

The NBC Sports press release reads:

The special show open is a fun, nostalgic, and uplifting tribute to the big game and the big screen, taking the audience on a journey through the history of the Super Bowl and the long chronicle of football movies that Hollywood has produced.

Joining Berry in the star-studded feature:

Marcus Allen – Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl XVIII MVP

James Harrison – Two-time Super Bowl champion and star of the longest play in Super Bowl history (100-yard, interception-return touchdown)

Kevin Hart – Stand-up comedian and actor

Ronnie Lott – Pro Football Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl champion

Peyton Manning – Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl XLI MVP

Joe Namath – Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl III MVP

Mike Singletary – Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl XX winner

Carrie Underwood — Seven-time Grammy Award-winner and multi-platinum recording artist, who has starred in NBC Sunday Night Football show open since 2013

The 2022 Super Bowl pre-game coverage airs from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pacific times on NBC. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and 3:30 p.m. Pacific on NBC.