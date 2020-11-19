Supernatural Season 16: Was the Series Canceled or Renewed & Why?

The Supernatural Season 15 finale airs Thursday, November 19 at 9 p.m. ET, and there will NOT be a Season 16. The hit sci-fi series is coming to an end following the Season 15 finale, and although the show wasn’t canceled by the network, it will not be returning for another season.

The showrunners have not addressed the official reason for why they decided to cancel the popular sci-fi series, although actor Jensen Ackles (who plays Dean Winchester), noted that the decision was difficult and took years of debate.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out,” Ackles said during VegasCon 2019.

Ackles Noted That The Showrunners & Cast Wanted to End the Series on a Strong Note

Ackles added during VegasCon that the showrunners and the rest of the cast wanted to series to end on a strong note so they didn’t disappoint their dedicated fans. They wanted to give fans a satisfying conclusion to the series and wrap up the storyline before it become overextended or worn out.

“I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong,” Ackles added during the event. “It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. I think everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon. So it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well, guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line, and hold our heads high, because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other.’

“This was a community decision. The network and the studio did not say like, ‘Hey, guys, get outta here! You’re done,’” star Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) also added. Executive Producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb did not address their reasons for canceling the show when they released an official statement to USA Today back in March 2019. “Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show, both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime,” the statement reads. “We’d like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the sendoff they deserve,” the pair continued in their praise of the series.

There Are No Supernatural Spinoffs Currently Planned & Previous Spinoffs Have Flopped

If fans were hoping for a spinoff to get their Supernatural fix following the series finale, they are going to be disappointed. The CW has tried – and failed – several times to launch spinoffs over the years, and each of them flopped.

According to Looper, there were two spinoff attempts made in 2014: Supernatural: Bloodlines followed the monster families that ruled over the Chicago crime circuit, while Wayward Sisters was going to focus on Sheriff Jody mills and a group of young female hunters. Both shows were given backdoor pilots, but neither series was given the green light to produce a full season, Looper reports.

“This show is really an anomaly for the beauty of its machinery and the chemistry,” executive producer Brad Buckner noted during the 2019 San Diego Comic Con. “So every time you pitch a Supernatural spin-off, or you shoot one, it’s very difficult to rise to that level.” Buckner also noted that they “struck gold” with the cast of Supernatural, which he credits for the show’s incredible success over the last 15 years

The series finale of Supernatural premieres Thursday, November 19 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

