Former ‘Survivor’ Castaway Reveals Cocaine Found on Set

Out of all the things we would have guessed Survivor contestants have come across on set, cocaine is not something that immediately springs to mind. But it turns out that during Survivor: Panama, the Gitanos tribe got quite the surprise on their beach! Castaway Danielle DiLorenzo dished the dirt about what happened in a recent interview.

A Kilo of Cocaine Washed Up on Shore

Forget fish and clams — the Gitanos tribe’s shore yielded something a lot pricier when a kilo of cocaine washed up on their beach. DiLorenzo told Entertainment Weekly that fellow tribe member Shane Powers tried to open it.

“A kilo of cocaine with a little red flag on it rolled up on the island in Panama,” she said. “It was wild!! It was just floating in the ocean. Shane ran out and grabbed and tried to open it to see if it was good (LOL!) and the producers immediately confiscated it. It was hilarious!”

She also said that she didn’t love her edit the first time she played because it made her look lazy, which could not be further from the truth.

“I am the last thing from lazy. I am such a hard worker. It’s in my Italian blood. I was completely exhausted and had absolutely no energy from not eating and barely sleeping,” said DiLorenzo. “I didn’t have a lot of weight to lose and my body was not reacting well to the not-eating factor. It really took a toll on me and I just wished that maybe I spoke about it more in my interviews to let people know how much I was struggling. Also, Shane made his not-so-nice comments and he was dead in love with me and was upset because I cuddled with Aras at night and didn’t want to cuddle with him. So, he threw a tantrum and was mean to me. That pissed me off.”

DiLorenzo Also Had a Hard Time Adjusting Back in the Real World

A common observation from Survivor contestants is how hard it is to go back to the real world after their time on the show, and DiLorenzo is no different.

“It was so hard for me. Honestly, I trusted no one and even in my career and friend relationships and romantic relationships,” said DiLorenzo. “It was so hard to acclimate back to reality. I had to speak to a therapist and just talk to myself telling myself I am not in the game anymore. It took me a while to be okay. Especially after the first time. I think the second time I was more prepared on what to expect. It was still challenging, but not as bad as the first time.”

But she said she would play again in a heartbeat.

“If I had one more chance, I know I would have the most amazing shot at winning!” she said. “I know why I did not win on the last two, and I would be so much better this time stronger and wiser!! I would play all three aspects of the game with a vengeance!!!! Put me back on!!! My fans would be stoked too!!!”

Survivor hopes to film season 41 in the spring of 2021 for a fall 2021 premiere.

